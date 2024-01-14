Highlights Villa's interest in signing Dybala is seen as a "sensational" move that could help them secure a top-four finish.

Dybala's release clause is currently £11.2m, making him an affordable option for Villa.

Villa must consider Dybala's injury record and ensure he fits with the team's philosophy and character.

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Roma forward Paulo Dybala, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it would be a 'sensational' addition, but the Midlands club need to be careful.

Unai Emery has helped transform the Villans from a side battling to stay in the Premier League to one that is competing to finish in the European places. As Villa continue to improve, Emery and his recruitment team will be shopping in a different market for players, and they've now become an attractive prospect for many players around Europe.

Roma's Dybala could be available via a release clause this week, but any interested party only has a few days to activate it before it becomes invalid. The Argentine international was one of the most exciting players in the world when in his prime, but he's now reaching the latter stages of his career.

Dybala is attracting Premier League interest

Villa are yet to make a new addition during the January transfer window, but with a real chance of finishing in the top four and subsequently qualifying for the Champions League, reinforcements could help the Midlands outfit get over the line. Emery's side now have the facilities to attract a high level of player, and according to reports in Italy, Villa have spoken to the representatives of Dybala regarding a potential move.

Paulo Dybala's senior club career in numbers Appearances 461 Goals 169 Assists 78 Yellow cards 39 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 12/1/2024

His release clause currently stands at just £11.2m, which could be considered a bargain for a player who has produced for many years now, but any interested party has until January 15th to activate the option to purchase the former Juventus man. Spanish sources have claimed that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Atletico Madrid are also considering a move for Dybala, but they will have to act fast.

Including bonuses, Dybala reportedly earns around £184k-a-week with the Serie A side, so although his transfer fee would be minimal, Villa have to take into the account the full financial package it could take to lure him to the Premier League. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands club might have a mini clear out in the January window, which could help fund their pursuit for new additions.

Related Sky Sports reporter says Aston Villa have 'looked at' deal for Ronnie Edwards Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, but they could face competition from Premier League clubs.

Dean Jones - Dybala would be 'sensational' signing

Jones has suggested that bringing Dybala to Villa Park would be 'sensational', but Emery and his team will have to be careful when considering securing his signature in the winter window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"A deal for Dybala really would be sensational and obviously there will always be part of any Villa fan that would like that to happen but Emery and the recruitment team have to be very careful that if they are to pursue something like that it is for the right reasons and he fits with the philosophy and character of the side. He’s an unbelievable player but you would need something like that to be happening for the right reasons and his injury record definitely has to be considered. He misses so many games."

The journalist also adds that his injury record could be a worry, and the respected reporter hints that a move for Copenhagen youngster Roony Bardghji could be on the cards...

"There definitely seems to be something happening in terms of Roony Bardghji being made available to big clubs but I am told that the chances of anything happening now would depend on the potential for him to then return to Copenhagen on loan. It’s definitely something to consider because he’s an outstanding player for the future - it’s hard to believe he won’t be a superstar in a few years."

Unai Emery eyeing Championship star

As previously mentioned, Villa might be prioritising offloading deadwood from their current squad before they look to bring in reinforcements, but there is a chance they miss out on targets if they delay new additions for too long. Although the Villans have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, they might need new signings to help them continue going toe-to-toe with their Premier League rivals.

One player Villa are now reportedly targeting is Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggesting that the Midlands club are tracking his progress. The Dutch youth international has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in the Championship this term, and at the age of 22, he could be ready to return to England's top flight.