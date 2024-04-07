Highlights Paulo Dybala trolled Matteo Guendouzi by showing him his shin pad during the Rome Derby

New Roma boss Daniele De Rossi won Derby della Capitale on his first attempt with a 1-0 victory.

Guendouzi, known for ill-tempered actions, clashed with Dybala but the Argentine had the last laugh.

Paulo Dybala had the perfect response to Matteo Guendouzi after the pair clashed during the Rome Derby. The Roma forward held up his shin pad to the Lazio midfielder, sending a pointed message.

While Jose Mourinho failed to come out on top at his last four attempts in the Derby della Capitale, new boss Daniele De Rossi cracked it at the first attempt. Indeed, in a low-quality affair, a single goal decided the match in favour of the home team.

Roma centre-back Gianluca Mancini rose highest in the 42nd minute to head home the winner from a corner. The game, however, will perhaps be remembered for one other key incident.

Dybala Waves Shin Pad at Guendouzi

The pair clashed during Roma 1-0 Lazio

Unsurprisingly, this derby was rather heated and having clashed a number of times, things really threatened to boil over between Dybala and Guendouzi in the 65th minute of the game. The former Arsenal man wrapped his hand around the Argentine and had to be separated by the linesman.

As players rushed to the scene and the referee pulled the pair to one side to give them a stern dressing down, Guendouzi could help but try and get the final word in – shouting something at the Roma star.

Dybala, however, had the last laugh. As he jogged away, he waved his shinpad at the Frenchman. On it, was a picture of Argentina winning the World Cup – which just so happened to come at the expense of France in Qatar 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Each of the last three reigning champions to reach the following World Cup final would go on to lose that final, with France most recently joining Argentina (1990) and Brazil (1998).

The Argentine played a key role in the final, coming off the bench and scoring a penalty in the shoutout victory. Guendouzi made the squad for the tournament but had to watch on from the sidelines as his team fell short at the final hurdle.

Related 11 biggest wind-up merchants in Premier League history Diego Costa, Jamie Vardy and Luiz Suarez are among the Premier League icons that loved getting under their opponents' and fans' skin.

Adding insult to injury during this 1-0 defeat, the 24-year-old thought he had scored an equaliser for Lazio in the second half but Daichi Kamada was ruled offside in the build-up. Roma now sit fifth, nine points ahead of their rivals in Serie A.

Guendouzi Notorious Wind-up Merchant

Sent off vs Milan in March

Guendouzi is certainly no stranger to the occasionally ill-tempered movement. Earlier this season he was one of three men – alongside Luca Pellegrini and Adam Marusic – sent off for Lazio in a 1-0 Serie A loss against AC Milan.

He also once memorably clashed with fellow wind-up merchant Neal Maupay during an Arsenal loss at Brighton, supposedly telling the opposition striker that he and his team-mates "earn so much more than they ever will.”

He would later fall out with Mikel Arteta due to ill-discipline, ultimately leading to his exit from north London in 2022 after loans to Hertha Berlin and Marseille.