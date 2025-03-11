Argentina star Paulo Dybala has claimed that only one British stadium can compare to the atmosphere of Roma's Stadio Olimpico — despite the fact that he has never actually played there. Dybala made the move to the Italian capital in 2022 and was immediately greeted with an incredible reception as fans lined the streets to welcome him to the club.

The Olimpico has long been seen as the home of one of the best atmospheres in European football, with the passionate Roma fans letting their voices be heard in good times and bad. However, Dybala believes that there is one ground in the British Isles that can deliver just as good an atmosphere, even though he has never experienced it himself.

Related Europe’s 20 Best Stadiums Based on Atmosphere Named and Ranked by AI From San Siro to the Nou Camp, AI has named and ranked the top 20 stadiums based on how atmospheric they are on match days.

Dybala Claims Anfield is Only British Comparison to Olimpico

Liverpool's stadium is known to produce intense atmospheres

Speaking to Marca, Dybala made the bold claim that Anfield was one of the only stadiums that could match the atmosphere of Roma's home, snubbing the likes of Ibrox and Celtic Park in the process. Although the 31-year-old has never stepped foot on Merseyside as a player, he is clearly familiar with the history of the stadium and its home fans, as he credited them for the incredible scenes they are known to create.

"I would invite anyone who doesn’t know it to come [to the Stadio Olimpico]. What you experience here can only be seen at Anfield and a few other stadiums. The Olympic Stadium is always full and just hearing the anthem at the beginning gives the stadium an incredible magic. There are few stadiums like it, so beautiful."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A survey conducted in 2011 found that Liverpool had the loudest stadium in the Premier League, notching up to 97 decibels worth of noise.

The home of Arne Slot's men does create one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the Premier League, with several former players, including Gary Neville, speaking out about how the fans, combined with the tight pitch, can make a player feel like they are suffocating during games.

Related Ranking the 15 Best Stadium Atmospheres in World Football Crowds can have a huge impact in football and help to drive their team towards victory. Here are the best stadium atmospheres in world football.

Interestingly, while Dybala has never gotten to play in front of the Kop, he was linked with a move at the same time he ended up joining Roma. Instead of securing the free transfer, the Reds would instead splash the cash on Darwin Nunez that summer, though his erratic displays may have some people wishing they could have signed the former Juventus man instead.