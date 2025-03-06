The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has banned Fonseca from accessing the touchline and the officials’ changing rooms until November 30. Fonseca also can't enter the pitch, players’ changing rooms or tunnel until September 15.

The sanction comes into force with immediate effect. Lyon are now "considering all possible options for appeal", while club owner John Textor has backed Fonseca both publicly and privately.

"You made a mistake," said Textor in a message to Fonseca. "Your apology was sincere and your punishment is clearly too severe. You are the right man for Lyon and we shall persevere."

Fonseca Retains Support Despite Suspension

Tactician on course to remain in charge

Lyon plan to stand by Fonseca even if the full ban is served. There is surprise at the severity of it within the club. Sources note Antonio Conte received a 10-month ban for match-fixing, and believe Fonseca's nine-month suspension should not be of comparable length. However, Ligue 1 sources refer to their zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of officials.

The incident occurred in Lyon's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Brest on Sunday. In the closing stages of the game, a VAR review took place for a potential Brest penalty, which Millot eventually chose not to award. However, before he communicated his decision, 52-year-old Fonseca confronted the referee and was sent off. He did not go as far as to headbutt Millot, but some physical contact was made.

Lyon called Fonseca's actions "an emotional reaction, without any clear intention of physically attacking the referee". However, Millot told French newspaper L'Equipe that Fonesca “attempted to deliver a blow, a headbutt. And there seemed to be a slight contact of the nose, to be precise.”

Fonseca has since apologised for his actions, both after the game and in a written letter to Millot, but France’s referees union, SAFE, called Fonseca's actions "distressing, unacceptable, shameful". Fonseca is yet to issue a public statement since the ban, but it's understood he is letting Lyon handle any appeal.

