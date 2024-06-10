Highlights Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said that Payton Pritchard was not supposed to be on the floor before he impressed with a clutch half-court shot at the end of the third quarter in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Brown highlighted Pritchard's confidence and impact off the bench after the game.

Pritchard's heroic shot signals his importance in the series, and was met with praise from his head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Payton Pritchard did not need Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to call his number before sinking a half-court shot to beat the third quarter buzzer in their 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown claimed that Pritchard saw the opportunity in front of him to extend Boston's six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and seized it. As Brown accentuated in his post-game press conference, the caveat is that Pritchard may not have even been one of the five Celtics who was supposed to be on the floor in the waning seconds of the third:

"Man, that was incredible. And I heard he like, checked himself in the game too. He's been hitting those shots all season long, you know, if anybody's been paying any attention to it. He's made, I don't know how many of those? At least three or four. So tonight, he made it in the biggest of moments." - Jaylen Brown.

Pritchard Made The Play of The Game in Game 2

Pritchard received props for clutch heave

Brown was in the game and looking for the ball off of the inbounds before Pritchard curled off the baseline, took the ball the length of the floor and rose up from 38 feet out to beat the buzzer. The Oregon product extended the Celtics' lead to nine points, giving them the cushion they needed to fend off the Mavs, who outscored them 24-22 in the final 12 minutes of play.

Pritchard has been a big part of the Celtics' hopeful championship equation and has not lacked confidence at any step of the way this season. Coach Mazzulla also praised the 26-year-old for not shying away from making what he called the "play of the game," to preserve his efficiency numbers. Pritchard's ability to come in off the bench in limited minutes and make an impact comes part and parcel with the heroic shot he was able to drain in Game 2 and signifies his importance for the rest of the series.