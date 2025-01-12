The PDC has sealed the deal on a new £125m television rights agreement for darts coverage, hitting the bullseye as the sport’s popularity soars. With darts mania sweeping the nation and the meteoric rise of 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler after his record-breaking World Championship triumph that saw him beat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final, the sport promises to only get bigger and better.

Since 1992, Sky Sports has been the home of PDC darts, securing a historic deal to broadcast three tournaments annually after the organization’s split from the BDO. In recent years, however, darts coverage has been divided among multiple broadcasters, with ITV airing select events like the UK Open and European Tours.

Sky has continued to hold the rights to most major tournaments, including the prestigious World Darts Championship. However, this year’s championship marked the end of the current TV rights agreement. Reports suggested that streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime were both vying to secure the new deal, but it now seems Sky is eager to continue its partnership with the sport, which is rapidly growing in popularity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Littler's victory over Michael van Gerwen earlier this month drew an impressive peak audience of 3.1 million viewers, with an average of 2.7 million tuning in throughout the match. This performance solidified darts as Sky Sports' second-most-watched sport, trailing only football in popularity.

The PDC Secure £125m TV Deal Amid Netflix Bidding War

Sky Sports have come out on top once again

The Telegraph reports that Sky has struck a £125 million deal to broadcast darts for the next five years. The agreement guarantees Sky "at least" 64 days of live darts coverage annually until 2030, with the potential for even greater earnings if the World Championship expands from 96 to 128 players.

Earlier reports suggested streaming giants Amazon Prime and Netflix were pursuing the rights, with the latter rumoured to be closing in on a deal after recently acquiring WWE coverage. PDC Chairman Barry Hearn had emphasized that Sky would need to make a substantial bid to outpace competitors like Netflix—something they appear to have successfully accomplished.

Over its 33-year partnership with darts, Sky has cultivated a stellar lineup of on-air talent, including presenters like Dave Clark and Emma Paton, commentators Dave Lanning, Sid Waddell, and Rod Studd, and analysts such as Wayne Mardle, John Part, and Glen Durrant. These figures have become fan favourites, cementing Sky’s legacy in the sport.

Meanwhile, the PDC plans to sell a separate free-to-air broadcast package for tournaments not included in the Sky deal. As per the same report, it’s expected that ITV will maintain its partnership with the PDC for those events, which include the much-loved World Darts Championship.