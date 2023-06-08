Aston Villa fans should be excited by links to Pedro Goncalves as it's a sign of their 'massive plans' for the future, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for European football, the Midlands club are being linked with some high profile players.

Aston Villa transfer news - Pedro Goncalves

According to reports in Portugal, Villa have made an approach to Sporting CP regarding Goncalves, who has a release clause of around £69m.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season in his home country, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in the league, according to FBref.

Goncalves has also averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.52, ranking him the third-best player in the Portuguese top division this campaign.

If Goncalves secured a move to Villa Park in the summer transfer window, interestingly, it wouldn't be the first time he's lived in the Midlands.

As per Transfermarkt, Goncalves spent some time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, playing just once for the first-team and 38 times for the U21s.

Either Wolves weren't willing to give Goncalves a chance, or he's really kicked on since then, as he's quickly become one of the most exciting players in Europe.

It's certainly an exciting time to be a Villa fan - being linked to some top players, with European football on the horizon.

What has Jones said about Villa?

Jones has suggested that Villa fans should be enthused by the fact that the likes of Goncalves are being linked to the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Villa fans should be really excited by the fact that this is the sort of player they are being linked with. It just goes to show that they're got massive plans at the club, if they're aiming to get in players like this."

Who else could Aston Villa look to target?

A report from the Telegraph has suggested that Villa are looking to sign both Barcelona winger Ferran Torres and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

It's also understood that Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, who could be available in the summer, is another target for Villa, with Emery's side plotting a loan move for the Frenchman.

After qualifying for the Europa Conference League, Villa could now be shopping in a different market compared to last year.

Villa's sensational turn around under Emery surely makes them an attractive prospect for many players looking to find a new club in the Premier League.