Highlights Pedro Lima joins Chelsea, but will play for Strasbourg first as Chelsea eyes him as a long-term investment due to his young age and talent.

Lima's signing indicates Chelsea's goal to shape the future of the club alongside key transfers like Mykhailo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea remains active in the transfer market, with a focus on securing top talent like Michael Olise from Crystal Palace for the 2024/25 season.

Chelsea have secured the signing of sought-after Sport Recife right-back Pedro Lima, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing, but he’s revealed that the 2006-born star will play for French side Strasbourg next season instead.

Enzo Maresca, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the most recent campaign, will be looking to get his west London stint off to a flyer in 2024/25 by challenging for top four credentials and enjoying a positive summer transfer window will be crucial to that.

Todd Boehly’s Stamford Bridge arrival preceded Chelsea spending big in the transfer market. The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez have all been snapped up on long-term deals to hopefully shape the future of the club - and Lima’s signing has been completed in the same vein.

Chelsea Secure Lima Deal

Will cost €7m plus €3.5m in add-ons

However, what is different with Lima is that he is eyed as a player for the future with his age and obvious talent being the reasoning behind why the club decided to fork out for him this summer. Instead of throwing him straight into senior Chelsea proceedings, he will be sent out to ply his trade for Strasbourg.

Chelsea’s owners - Boehly included - bought a minority stake in the French club, who are managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, last year as part of their BlueCo consortium - and have homed the likes of Angelo and Andrey Santos over the past season.

Related Chelsea Eye 20-Year-Old as Priority Target Chelsea could make a move for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez later in the window.

In the right-back position already, Maresca and his entourage boast the likes of Reece James and Malo Gusto, but the former’s poor injury record - which restricted him to just 481 minutes of action in 2023/24 - meant that the Blues, according to Romano, have verbally agreed a deal for €7m plus €3.5m in add-ons for his potential successor.

“Pedro Lima will be a new Chelsea player. The young right-back from Sport Recife will first go via Strasbourg, the other side of the BlueCo Group. The deal is verbally agreed for €7m plus €3.5m in add-ons, which is a record sale for the club, and the agent of the player will be in London this week to finalise the deal.”

Suggesting that Lima, 17, was subject to interest from a host of clubs in Spain, Roma suggested that he will play for Strasbourg, instead of Chelsea, next term for Financial Fair Play (FFP) reasons.

“Lima was also on the list of other clubs around Europe, including some big clubs in Spain, but he will play for Chelsea in the future after first going to Strasbourg. This is partly because of Financial Fair Play reasons, so for now it’s a deal for Strasbourg but his future will be at Chelsea."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lima has played 88% of Brazil Serie B minutes for Sport Recife so far this season across eight outings.

Chelsea have ‘Slight Edge’ in Olise Race

Man Utd also admirers of the Frenchman

Close

Manchester United and Chelsea have emerged as the two front-runners for Michael Olise’s signature this summer. The two English top flight behemoths are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of 2024/25 and have landed on the Premier League-proven Frenchman from Crystal Palace.

However, journalist Ben Jacobshas recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues boast a ‘slight edge’ in the race for the fleet-footed winger’s signature, as they are inclined to be more aggressive and move on the front foot when it comes to transfer negotiations. A new right-winger is also a more pressing issue compared to their northeast counterparts.

Olise, Madueke, Mudryk - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistics (per 90) Olise Madueke Mudryk Goals 0.8 0.5 0.3 Assists 0.5 0.2 0.2 Shots (excl. blocks) 2.6 1.9 1.6 Shot accuracy (%) 58.33 59.09 42.86 Pass attempted 43 38.9 27.3 Take-ons completed 2.9 3.2 2.3 Possession lost 21.1 13.1 16.8

The west Londoners came whiskers away from welcoming London-born Olise to Stamford Bridge last summer after triggering his £35 million. The wide man, however, extended his deal with his current employers and, a year on, will cost far north of the aforementioned price.