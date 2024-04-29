Highlights Wolves may sell highly regarded Pedro Neto for around £60m due to fitness issues and interest from bigger clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Potential replacements for Neto include some options from the Premier League and one man who belongs to Barcelona.

Gary O'Neil will have plenty of options to consider if Neto does leave Molineux this summer.

As one of Wolves' best players, the possibility of losing Pedro Neto this summer will come as a downer to many of his adoring fans. But when you factor in interest from bigger clubs and combine it with his abysmal fitness record of late, the sale of such a highly regarded winger makes complete sense.

Since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, the 24-year-old has missed just over a century of games through injury. Nevertheless, he is a mercurial superstar that big clubs are willing to take a risk on, and his departure could reward Gary O'Neil with a fee north of £60m - in turn, allowing for the arrival of more reliable assets in the long run.

In light of his rumoured switch elsewhere - with Arsenal leading the race to sign the winger, although Liverpool and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest - here are five candidates who could replace Neto in this summer's transfer window.

Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United

Reports in March suggest that 50-capped Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron remains out of favour and out of luck at Newcastle, despite his contract not being up until 2026. It is believed that Eddie Howe is willing to let go of the South American, and with the Magpies interested in Neto, there could be a possibility that Almiron is included in the deal.

Wolves will need a player ready to shine straight from the off, and with Premier League experience in abundance, the current Newcastle forward could be the perfect fit. Just 12 months ago, in the 2022/23 campaign, he directly contributed to 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances, and - although he has dipped in form since the start of this term - Almiron has proven he has the ability to make an impact.

Moreover, his fitness record remains strong, even if he has recently entered his thirties. An exceptional natural fitness level could see Wolves benefit for at least the next three seasons from the Paraguayan's services, and his consistent availability will be valued after dealing with Neto's continued absence.

Armando Broja

Chelsea

Although not a like-for-like replacement for Neto, Chelsea's forgotten striker Armando Broja could offer Gary O'Neil a switch in attacking system for the next campaign. In January, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves were working on a deal to bring the striker to the club on loan with an option to buy.

Depending on whether the club comes back for his signature in the summer, he would slot right into the centre-forward role, ultimately meaning that Hwang Hee-chan could move into a deeper supporting role, which is where Neto plays when fit. Having three goalscorers in attack, Matheus Cunha, Hwang, and Broja, would make Wolves far more deadly, and combined, they would become a terrifying trio.

On loan at Fulham, Broja - who was valued at £50m by the Blues in the winter - has failed to live up to expectations, but a loan deal could provide a stopgap while Wolves assess other options. Even better, he could return to his Vitesse prime under O'Neil's tutelage, where the Albanian international scored 10 and assisted twice in 30 Eredivisie games as a bright-eyed 19-year-old.

Rodrigo Gomes

Braga

There was a point in time when Molineux boasted more players from the Iberian nation than FC Porto, Portugal's most celebrated football club. In their recent history, there have been 24 players from Portugal to don the orange shirt of Wolves, and the club could still re-explore what the Portuguese conveyor belt has to offer in their search for Neto's replacement.

The Express & Star's Liam Keen has revealed that Wolves are interested in a summer swoop to sign the Braga attacker to bolster their wide options. Gary O'Neil is supposedly "keen" on a deal for the winger, who can also play at full-back if needed – with the club keeping tabs on his progress in Portugal this season.

Playing for the same club Neto once did, Gomes - only 20 years old - currently on loan at Estoril Praia, has five goals and seven assists in 26 league games this term, bettering his potential predecessor's best-ever return of 11 goal involvements in the 2020/21 and 2023/24 campaigns.

Alex Berenguer

Athletic Club Bilbao

Linked with a summer switch from San Mames to Molineux, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alex Berenguer would ‘fit the profile’ of the wide man Wolves are vying for. Having notched seven goals and three assists across all competitions this term, the Athletic Bilbao man can pose a threat from either flank – or even from a more central hub.

Snaring a deal for the 28-year-old could prove to be smart business for Wolves, with the Spaniard's current contract expiring in the summer, meaning unused funds could be used elsewhere in the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Berenguer has scored 27 goals and registered 19 assists in 159 appearances for Athletic Club.

Ansu Fati

Barcelona

Things haven't quite worked out as well as everyone had hoped for Ansu Fati during his loan spell at Brighton. But still only 21 years old, there's still anticipation surrounding the Barcelona winger to go far in his career. One of his future moves could potentially be to Wolves.

His agent is Jorge Mendes, who is well known to the Molineux outfit over the years and this could stand them in good stead with regard to making a temporary move for the player. According to Spanish outlet Sport, interest from La Liga sides Valencia and Sevilla is also strong, but with Premier League experience already under his belt, the linked Old Gold might prove his best option for furtherance.

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 29/04/24).