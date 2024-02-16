Highlights Ange Postecoglou has now confirmed that Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie will miss their next game.

Porro and Udogie missed training ahead of the game against Wolves, and Postecoglou has given an update on their fitness.

Heung-min Son made a welcome return last week against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur defensive duo Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie recently missed training ahead of their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Ange Postecoglou has now provided an update on their fitness, and it's not good news for Spurs fans.

Spurs have had a host of injuries so far this season, with key players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven two major absentees at times this term. Both players have now returned to action, but the north London club have been dealt fresh fitness blows. Thankfully, Heung-min Son recently returned after spending time at the Asia Cup with South Korea, providing an assist to help secure the three points against Brighton & Hove Albion. Porro, who cost Spurs £40m, and Udogie, have been key figures for Spurs this term.

Udogie and Porro are both unavailable

Porro and Udogie were both absent from training on Thursday ahead of Spurs' game against Wolves on Saturday. The session was held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with fans able to attend, and eagle-eyed supporters were unable to spot the full-back duo.

Now, Postecoglou has provided an update on their fitness, confirming that both players will miss the game against Wolves...

"Destiny picked up a bit of a knock last week and is not available for tomorrow. Don’t think it’s anything too serious. Should be back (for next game - Palace on March 2). Pedro picked up a strain in training - probably a couple of weeks for him. With the game break (no game next weekend) hopefully he doesn’t miss too much."

It's a huge blow for Postecoglou and Spurs with Udogie and Porro integral to how the north London club set up. Losing one of the duo was always going to be an unwelcome issue, but having both players unavailable is terrible luck for the Lilywhites.

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro - Tottenham 2023/2024 stats Stats Udogie Porro Appearances 21 23 Goals 2 0 Assists 3 7 Key Passes Per Game 1 1.7 Tackles Per Game 2.9 2.9 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1 Match rating 6.79 7.18 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 16/02/2024

Postecoglou has limited options

Emerson and Davies likely to step up

With Porro and Udogie ruled out, Postecoglou has a decision to make as to who he selects in his starting XI. Emerson Royal has featured a fair amount this season, and there's a good chance he returns to the lineup to slot in at right-back.

Ben Davies has predominantly played as a centre-back so far this campaign, but he's spent the majority of his career on the left-hand side of defence. With Ryan Sessegnon unavailable in recent weeks, Postecoglou doesn't have a lot of options at full-back, especially after Ivan Perisic departed in January.