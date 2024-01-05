Highlights Spurs advance in FA Cup thanks to Pedro Porro's stunning goal handing them a 1-0 win over Burnley.

The game was evenly matched, with both teams creating dangerous chances.

Porro's heroics earned him Man of the Match and saved Ange Postecoglou's side from a replay.

Tottenham have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a narrow victory over fellow Premier League side Burnley. Vincent Kompany's side were beaten 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a moment of brilliance from right-back Pedro Porro.

The game was extremely back-and-forth as both sides had dangerous moments without really looking likely to find the back of the net. The home side enjoyed the lion's share of possession but allowed the visitors to get forward in numbers on the counter-attack.

Spurs were knocked out of the EFL Cup early after a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Fulham, but Ange Postecoglou named a strong team to face the Clarets in an attempt to ensure his team's progression to the next round.

Without a trophy in over 15 years, the north London club required a moment of magic from their Spanish full-back to squeeze past Burnley.

Pedro Porro stuns Burnley

It was his first goal of the season

After squandering several promising situations and seeing forward players - Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson - fail to click in the absence of Heung-Min Son, Spurs had to look to an unlikely hero in the form of Porro.

The former Sporting Lisbon defender picked the ball up outside the penalty area just inside the right flank. He then unleashed a powerful effort into the far top corner and left Arijanet Muric in the Burnley goal with no chance.

Muric was rooted to the spot as the ball rippled the side netting. Having given his side the lead in the 78th minute, the man that made his move from Lisbon permanent in the summer wheeled away in jubilant celebration.

It goes without saying that Porro was awarded the Man of the Match award after inspiring his side to victory. The result also means both teams avoid a replay being added to an already busy fixture list. A last-gasp wonder save from Guglielmo Vicario denied Burnley from stealing an equaliser.

Tottenham on the hunt for silverware

Spurs looking to end 15-year trophy drought

Spurs will now face a fourth-round tie as they are in pursuit of the first piece of silverware since the club lifted the League Cup in 2008 after a final triumph over Chelsea. Cup finals have come and gone since then, with Tottenham being on the wrong end of the result each time.

Postecoglou could be the man to break the duck that managers of the ilk of José Mourinho and Antonio Conte couldn't. The ex-Celtic boss recently reminded everyone that he has experience of winning trophies in his career as he has done so in both Scotland and Japan before landing the Spurs job.

While it may be an outside chance, they are still within touching distance of the top of the Premier League table and can quietly go about their business, although there are many clubs in the running for the league title. Tottenham will be without their talisman Son for the next month due to Asian Cup commitments.