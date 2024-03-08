Highlights Pedro Porro's return to fitness is a major boost for Spurs as he has been crucial to how they play this season.

Ange Postecoglou confirms Porro is available for the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Porro's stats show his importance to Tottenham, with only Kieran Trippier having more assists among defenders in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro has spent a spell on the treatment table over the last few weeks, and Ange Postecoglou has now provided an update on his fitness ahead of Spurs' trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Spanish defender has missed the north London club's last two fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and Postecoglou will be desperate to see him return against Unai Emery's side this weekend. Since his arrival at Hotspur Way, the flying full-back has been crucial for Spurs on the right-hand side of defence.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's trip to fellow Champions League qualification chasers Villa on Sunday, Postecoglou has provided an update on the fitness of Porro...

"From last week everyone got through ok and are available. Pedro Porro has trained so he's available as well."

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro - Tottenham 2023/2024 stats Stats Udogie Porro Appearances 22 23 Goals 2 0 Assists 3 7 Key Passes Per Game 1 1.7 Tackles Per Game 2.8 2.9 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1 Match rating 6.78 7.18 Correct as of 08/03/2024

Postecoglou confirming that Porro will return to the squad against the Villans is a major boost as his Spurs battle to end the season on a high. Emerson Royal deputised in his absence against Crystal Palace last week, but the former Celtic boss will want a fully fit squad heading into the final few months of the campaign.

Destiny Udogie and Porro have played crucial roles for the Australian tactician with Postecoglou utilising his full-backs heavily in the attacking third of the pitch. Udogie also missed Tottenham's game against Wolves back in February, with the north London club losing at home to Gary O'Neil's side thanks to a brace from Joao Gomes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Trippier is the only defender in the Premier League to provide more assists this season than Pedro Porro.

Richarlison Likely to Miss Out

The Spurs Forward Called up to Brazil Squad

Before Spurs' victory over Palace, Postecoglou confirmed that Brazilian striker Richarlison would be missing for at least two weeks. The former Everton man later told ESPN Brazil that he would return to training over the last few days and could be available for the trip to Villa.

The 26-year-old was recently called up to his national team squad ahead of the international break, which has prompted Spurs fans to wonder whether he could be fit enough to face Emery's side. However, Postecoglou confirmed in his press conference that Richarlison is still not training, despite what the in-form attacker said to the media.

The north London outfit will be hoping that Brazil manage his fitness over the next few weeks if he is to link up with his country during the international break.

