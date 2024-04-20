Highlights Liverpool have made Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim their number-one target to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Sporting president is desperate for Amorim to stay, but he's made his decision and will leave at the end of the season.

Amorim's agent has also reportedly bought an apartment in Liverpool.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim ahead of the 2024/2025 season, and journalist Pedro Sepulveda has now claimed that he has made his final decision and he will leave the club in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be heading through the exit door earlier in the season, giving the Reds plenty of time to find a replacement. Amorim appears to be one of the names on the shortlist, and he looks set to be departing Sporting at the end of the campaign.

Amorim Will Leave Sporting This Summer

He is Liverpool's number-one target

On Saturday morning, Sepulveda has provided an update on the Sporting boss, suggesting that although the president of the Portuguese club is doing everything he can to keep Amorim, there is no chance he stays, with Liverpool making him their number one target...

"Frederico Varandas, President of Sporting, wants to keep Ruben Amorim at Sporting, as reported by O Jogo, but there is no chance. Amorim will leave Sporting at the end of the season. Amorim is number 1 target of Liverpool and he likes the project."

Whether Amorim will leave to join Liverpool remains to be seen, but the Merseyside outfit appear to be at the front of the queue to try and prise him away from Sporting this summer. A report from TEAMtalk has even suggested that a three-year deal is already on the table for the 39-year-old coach, but he wants to remain focused for the rest of the season with Sporting before signing on the dotted line.

Despite Amorim reportedly being the main target for Liverpool, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are likely to have a host of options on their shortlist. The Reds were keen on appointing Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, but he's opted to stay with the Bundesliga side.

The Merseyside outfit will need a list of managerial targets, just in case a similar situation occurs once again. As it stands, it looks as though Amorim could be keen on a move to Anfield, but his appointment would present a risk in itself. The Sporting boss has no Premier League experience and has only been in the managerial game for a few years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has averaged 2.66 points per game in the Liga Portugal this season.

Amorim's Agent Buys Apartment in Liverpool

He shares an agent with Luis Diaz

Journalist Sepulveda has been consistent with his reporting on Amorim over the last few months, and he recently suggested that the Sporting boss' agent has even purchased an apartment in Liverpool, where one of his employees will now live permanently.

Luis Diaz is also represented by the same agent, and Sepulveda claims that negotiations are at the final stages between Amorim and the Merseyside club. It would be a bit of a shock to see an agent living in the city just to keep a watchful eye over Diaz, possibly hinting that Amorim will be on his way soon.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt