If you've ever wanted to own a portion of the Buffalo Bills, now may be the time to strike.

The team has told Tim Graham of The Athletic that Bills owner Terry Pegula has hired Florida-based investment bankers Allen & Company to oversee the transaction, should it occur. The percentage that the Pegula family will sell has not been confirmed, though most sources have placed the figure around 25%.

In their official statement, the team made sure to clarify that the Pegulas would remain the majority owner of the Bills even after the sale's completion.

“The Pegula family has retained Allen & Company to explore the potential sale of a non-controlling, minority interest in the Bills. These discussions only involve the Bills and no other team. No investment would be possible without Terry Pegula and the Pegula family maintaining a controlling interest in the team. Their continued commitment to Western New York, the new Highmark Stadium, our fans and the other teams in their portfolio remains unchanged.

The Pegula family originially bought the Bills for a then-record $1.4 billion in 2014. Since then, the valuation of the Bills has ballooned to $3.7 billion, per Forbes.

Related Bills GM Could Trade Future 1st-Rounder For WR1: 'But I Don't Love It' Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is open to making a big trade that could involve a first-round pick in exchange for a WR1.

Stake in Bills Could Go For As Much as $1 Billion

Buffalo's value remains below the median of all NFL franchises

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2022, the Denver Broncos were sold for a whopping $4.65 billion, which was, at that point, a record amount for the sale of any professional sports team.

Then, a year later, a group led by billionaire Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion. It isn't apples to apples, given the size of the markets and the history of the franchises, but it's clear that the value of sports teams, and especially NFL teams, is skyrocketing at an exponential rate.

If the Pegulas sell roughly a quarter of the team, they could likely get roughly $1 billion back in the transaction. Forbes' most recent valuation of the team was back in August 2023, and it's likely the team's price tag has exceeded $4 billion since then.

From 2022 to 2023, the average NFL team's value rose 14%. After the NFL set record revenue numbers last season, such year-over-year growth should continue if not increase. If that proves true, then the Bills' value would increase from $3.7 billion (in 2023) to $4.218 billion (in 2024).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As of August 2023, the average NFL team was worth $5.1 billion. Nine teams exceeded $6 billion in value, while two teams (the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys) were worth $7 billion or more.

As for the Bills' 2024 outlook: the team projects to take a step back after four consecutive AFC East titles.

In early April, Houston Texans and Bills completed a trade involving star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. It was perhaps their biggest loss in an offseason full of them. Gabe Davis departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde are no longer with the team, and starting center Mitch Morse left in free agency.

It's hard to say the Bills are effectively "punting" on the 2024 season when Josh Allen is their quarterback, but they're clearly treating it as a retooling year after falling short of the ultimate goal in each of Diggs' four seasons with the team.

Source: Tim Graham