The image of Pele celebrating Brazil's 1970 World Cup win will forever be used in montages and picture albums of the greatest moments in football history. He was at his peak during the tournament in Mexico City, managing four goals and six assists en route to being hoisted up by a sea of fans inside the Estadio Azteca.

Pele was one of those players who changed the game from his wondrous footballing ability to his charitable work off the pitch. He was one of the first major celebrities in the sport and epitomized the Brazilian style of play with a kind and easy-going personality.

The Santos FC legend was continuously hailed the best player in the world during his career and showcased his abilities against England during the 1970 World Cup. He previously spoke highly of Three Lions legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore after their 1966 triumph, but he also hailed the new generation and made a remarkable claim in 2005.

Pele Named Steven Gerrard World's Best Player

He rated Liverpool legend above Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho in 2006

Steven Gerrard was coming into his prime in 2006 and took over as Liverpool's talisman, a role he performed for most of his 17-year spell in the senior team at Anfield. He captained the Reds in their famous UEFA Champions League triumph that year, clawing back a three-nil deficit to draw 3-3 over 120 minutes and beat AC Milan 3-2 on penalties.

The Miracle of Istanbul is one of several occasions Gerrard came to the fore for his boyhood club and relished high-pressure situations. His side's FA Cup final win over West Ham United is nicknamed 'The Gerrard Final' because he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, hitting a vital scorcher to send the game to extra-time.

Gerrard could do everything, including the dirty work at the back and deliver the goods on the attacking front. His position is what Pele felt was holding him back from more recognition as the very best in the world. He said just months after the Englishman's heroics in the FA Cup final (via Sky Sports):