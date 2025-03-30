The names Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been intertwined in the battle for the esteemed GOAT title for quite some time, and their exploits in modern football have placed them at the forefront of the minds of fans of the sport. However, the legacies of some iconic stars that preceded the duo have been overshadowed as a result, including that of Brazilian great Pele.

A three-time World Cup winner, the forward's glittering career was rubberstamped with a remarkable 762 return for official career goals - a feat which places him among the very best goalscorers in history.

Pele toured the world in his best years, and that, of course, led him to some of the finest stadiums in the 20th century. He lifted his first World Cup at the Rasunda Stadium in Sweden in 1958, and lifted his other two in Chile and Mexico, but he gave the title of the "heart of football" to a special ground in a different country.

The ground was home to the England national team for 77 years