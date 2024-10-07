Key Takeaways Pele scored 77 times for Brazil, a record until Neymar overtook him in 2023.

His goal tally at Santos is subject to debate due to unofficial games.

Across his career, Pele scored 757 goals in official first-class matches.

Pele's legacy as one of football's greatest players of all time is undeniable. When the topic of the best player of all time comes up, the Brazilian is always close to the top of any list.

One topic that is up for debate, however, is how many goals Pele scored during his career. This is due to people not knowing how many goals were scored in competitive fixtures, plus unstructured record-keeping in the era he played in.

Some sources credit him with over 1,000 goals during his playing days, including goals from unofficial matches and friendlies. Others only count his goals scored in league matches and competitive international fixtures, shaving over 500 goals off of some totals. This creates a major discrepancy between what some believe to be his total and what others believe to be accurate. The inconsistency between sources makes it difficult to establish a definitive figure. In this article, we explore various accounts of Pele's goal tally and consider what is widely accepted as the most credible total for the Brazilian legend.

Pele's Career

Team Years Goals Brazil 1957-1971 77 Santos 1956-1974 643 New York Cosmos 1975-1977 37

RELATED Ranking the 10 Best Number 10s in Football History The number 10 is an iconic number in football. Some of the best players in the history of the sport have worn it, including Pele and Diego Maradona.

Brazil

77 Goals

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Pele won his first cap in 1957, at the age of 16, against Argentina, where he scored Brazil's only goal in a 2-1 defeat. This made him the youngest goalscorer in his country's history, a record that stands to this day.

Overall, he played 92 times for Brazil and scored 77 times, which was a record total until he was overtaken by Neymar in 2023. Pele appeared in four World Cups during his career, scoring 12 goals in 14 games. He won the famous trophy three times in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pele remains the only player to have won the World Cup three times as a player.

Santos

643 Goals

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The Brazilian spent most of his club career in his home country with Santos. With the best player in the world playing for them, everybody wanted to play Santos. Fans were willing to pay big money to see him play, so the Brazilian side arranged many lucrative friendlies across the globe.

This is where the issue with Pele's official goal count creeps in. Santos' league games in their home country and intercontinental fixtures can be regarded as official club fixtures by football's governing bodies, but these exhibition fixtures were not. Santos took on some of the heavyweights of European football at the time, including Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Benfica, all of which Pele scored against. Due to these games not being classed as official fixtures, it makes his goal tally at the club a source of debate.

In December 2020, Lionel Messi netted his 644th goal for Barcelona in a 3-0 win against Real Valladolid. This took the Argentine above Pele for the all-time record for goals scored at a single club. Until then, it had widely been accepted that Pele had scored 643 official goals during his time at Santos. Following the record-breaking goal, Pele sent out an Instagram post to congratulate Messi on achieving the feat.

However, Santos claimed that Pele's goals in prestigious friendlies should count towards his total at the club. If this was the case, Pele's total at Santos is believed to be 1,091 goals.

New York Cosmos

37 Goals

Towards the end of his career, O Rei signed a deal with the New York Cosmos in the United States. In a nation where football had struggled to take off, Pele's arrival in New York helped bring the crowds in. 10 million people tuned in to watch Pele's Cosmos debut on CBS, a record US audience for football.

During his time at the club, he scored 37 times in 64 games. He won the Most Valuable Player award in 1976 and won the North American Soccer League's 'Soccer Bowl' in 1977.

Pele's Official Goal Tally

757 Goals

The official number for his career depends on whether you count his goals in unofficial fixtures or not. The Guinness Book of World Records states that Pele scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games. His former club Santos have given a figure of 1,281 in 1,365 matches.

In a 2015 tweet, the man himself claimed to have scored 1,283 goals during his career. There are many different figures given for Pele's overall total. If counting official first-class matches played in his career, Pele played a total of 831 games, scoring 757 times. The total will continue to be disputed for years to come, but this figure is generally accepted by most publications on this subject.