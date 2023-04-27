Iconic, brilliant, special – all are words that you would associate with Pele.

And now, the Brazilian star’s name has been added to a dictionary, immortalising the late footballing icon even more.

Pele, widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, passed away in December 2022 after battling colon cancer at the age of 82.

His funeral in Brazil brought thousands of people out in their droves, all of whom were eager to pay their respects.

Pele's extraordinary career

Over a career that spanned more than 20 years, Pele cemented himself as one of the greatest to grace a football pitch.

Adored by all Brazilians, the striker spent 18 years with Santos, before finishing with two years at the New York Cosmos, scoring more than 1,000 goals and earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the total.

On top of this, he was a part of World Cup winning Brazil teams, lifting the trophy in 1958 after scoring two goals and making Brazil the world’s best side for the first time.

He would guide them back to the trophy two more times, in 1962 and then again in 1970, and would also retire as Brazil’s record goalscorer.

Individual awards would follow too, with Pele named the Player of the Century in 2000 by FIFA.

He was never awarded with a Ballon d’Or as he was ineligible during his playing days, but the Brazilian was awarded an honorary trophy in 2013 to commemorate his successes.

His passing was mourned by some of the greatest stars today, with Cristiano Ronaldo posting a touching tribute on his Instagram.

Pele defined in Portuguese dictionary

His efforts and abilities are already immortalized in various mediums, but now, Pele will also be remembered as an adjective.

An announcement was made on Wednesday by the Michaelis dictionary, following a campaign which received more than 125,000 signatures.

Fittingly, his name will now be used to describe someone as the ‘best.’

The description, according to AP, reads: "The one that is extraordinary, or who because of his quality, value or superiority cannot be matched to anything or anyone, just like Pelé; nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the best athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique.

“Examples: He is the Pelé of basketball, she is the Pelé of tennis, she is the Pelé of Brazilian theater, he is the Pelé of medicine."

The announcement was then also shared and celebrated on Pele’s social media channels.

“The expression that was already used to refer to the best in what you do is eternalized in the pages of the dictionary,” they wrote.

“Together we made history and put the name of the King of football in our Portuguese language. Pelé, the meaning of "BEST"!”

A fitting tribute to an outstanding individual.