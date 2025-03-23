Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona are perhaps the only names that can be mentioned in the same breath as Pele, who was football’s first global megastar. An icon both for Santos and his country, Pele won three World Cups and two Copa Libertadores trophies and was given credit for dubbing football as “The Beautiful Game.”

Prior to his death in 2022, Pele was a revered figure by his peers, which is something that remains true now. The FIFA 100, first published in 2004, is a list that Pele himself put together of the greatest players in the world at the time of its release, something that can still indicate a player of that era’s quality.

Of all the players featured on that list, from Maradona to Dino Zoff, Frank Rijkaard to Kenny Dalglish and all in-between, there is one in particular that Pele gave even more praise to.

‘The Greatest Player in The World’

Pele lauded Man United hero George Best

As per the National Football Museum, Pele once described a certain George Best as “the greatest player in the world.” Regarded as one of Manchester United's greatest players, Best began his career with the Red Devils in 1963 at just 17 years old, having been scouted two years prior by Bob Bishop who famously told then-manager Sir Matt Busby, “I think I’ve found you a genius.”

It did not take long for Best to settle into senior football, with the winger soon being regarded as one of the best in the world. Famed for his exquisite dribbling ability, lightning-quick speed and the skills he had the technique to complete, Best was named European Footballer of the Year in 1968, an award that would eventually become the Ballon d’Or, while just 22 years old.

George Best Manchester United Stats Appearances 470 Goals 179 Assists 29 Minutes Played 42,285' Honours Won 2x First Division

2x Charity Shield

1x European Player of the Year

1x European Cup

By that age, not only had Best won the highest available individual accolade, but had also lifted two league titles and a European Cup with the Red Devils, with Best being part of the trio known as the “Holy Trinity” alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law. Despite any occasion, Best never seemed phased by the importance of any match and was almost always at the pinnacle of his game.

Best spent 11 years with Manchester United in total, departing the club in 1974 and embarking on a nomadic decade before finally retiring for good in 1984. Best’s issues away from the pitch have been well-documented, but could never serve to take away from how good he was as a player.

The top scorer for Man United in five straight seasons, Best was also a constant fixture for the Northern Irish national side and is still regarded as the country’s greatest-ever footballing export. Pele’s words are more than understandable, but to come from an icon such as the Brazilian served only to give them increased weight and value.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 18/03/2025)