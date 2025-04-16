Brazilian football icon Pele proved he was far more comfortable in front of goal than on the athletics track when he took part in a 60-metre sprint race against a unique line-up of fellow sporting icons.

Gothenberg, Sweden played host to the contest, which saw Pele square off with ice hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky, boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard and tennis icon Bjorn Borg. The race was taped for the World's Sports Masters television show, which saw athletes from different sports come together to compete in various athletic challenges. Although the ultimate goal of the series was to raise money for charity, all four men were fierce competitors and would each have wanted to perform to the best of their abilities.

Pele was at a pretty significant disadvantage before ever setting foot on the track. Aged 42 at the time of the race, he was some 16 years older than 26-year-old pair Leonard and Borg and twice the age of 21-year-old Gretzky.