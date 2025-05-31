Pele is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. Even to those who never got to watch him take to the pitch in real time, he's still held in high regard and there are very few who can compare. His exploits with Santos, New York Cosmos and the Brazilian national team have become the stuff of legend.

As such, his opinion on football was one that fans always took seriously. It was fascinating to hear from one of the sport's true greats, so when he shared his takes on the beautiful game and the players within it, fans listened. The legend wasn't afraid to shower praise on some of football's brightest stars and he once named an England star as one of Europe's 'finest players'.

Interestingly, it doesn't seem as though the Three Lions head coaches necessarily agreed, as he earned just eight caps for the national team after Pele singled him out.