Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and draft picks.

Murray, a premier two-way guard, averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists last season.

The trade comes after the Hawks experimented with a backcourt featuring Trae Young and realized it wasn't working.

The NBA offseason is the gift that keeps on giving.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans are acquiring guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks for forward Larry Nance Jr., guard Dyson Daniels, a 2025 first round pick and a 2027 first round pick.

Murray, 27, averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season, while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Murray is regarded as one of the premier two-way guards in the NBA, finishing seventh in steals per game (1.4) and sixth in deflections per game (3.0) in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-5 guard has been on the trade block for the better part of the last year, after Atlanta realized their experimental backcourt with Trae Young was not paying dividends. Murray packing his bags for Louisiana comes only a day after the Hawks traded young guard AJ Griffin, and is surely not the last move general manager Landry Fields will make to retool his roster this summer.

Murray is entering the first year of a four-year, $114-million contract that will pay him just over $25 million in 2024-25.

Nance, 31, is coming off his quietest statistical season since his rookie year, averaging 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while sinking 57.3 percent of his field goal attempts. The 2015 first round selection saw a career-low in playing time this season, averaging only 19.9 minutes in head coach Willie Green's rotation.

Daniels, 21, has yet to breakout and develop into the versatile scorer he was projected to be as the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Australian averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting at a 44.7 percent clip from the field.

Daniels will hope he'll have the runway necessary in Atlanta to grow as a two-way player in the NBA.