Highlights Pelicans reached 49 wins, but offense struggled in clutch time, lacking a true facilitator.

Williamson and Ingram's similar offensive styles inhibit their complementarity on the court.

Acquiring a point guard like Young or Murray from Atlanta could greatly benefit the Pelicans' offensive structure.

The New Orleans Pelicans reached 49 wins for the first time this season since the 2008-09 campaign. Head coach, Willie Green, navigated his squad through injuries to CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson on its way to an impressive regular season.

While 49 victories were not enough to secure a top-six seed in a competitive Western Conference playoff race, New Orleans fought its way out of the play-in to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Pelicans' Offense Struggled Late in Tight Games

New Orleans failed to generate quality shots without an offensive engine at point guard

The Pelicans make their presence known on the defensive side of the ball. They boasted a 111.9 defensive rating this season, which ranked sixth in the NBA. Led by versatile point-of-attack defender Herbert Jones, New Orleans plays a physical brand of basketball on the perimeter to disrupt opposing guards.

However, its offense was not as strong this season. Even though they ranked 11th in the league with a 116.5 offensive rating, the Pelicans often struggled to generate efficient shots down the stretch in "clutch time." This refers to the final five minutes (in the fourth quarter or overtime) of a game within five points.

New Orleans Pelicans 2023-2024 Clutch Offensive Stats Stat Value Rank Points 7.0 28 ORTG 101.5 26 Threes Made 0.4 29 Win% 48.3 19

New Orleans rolls out a starting lineup without a true facilitator in McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Williamson, and Jonas Valančiūnas. McCollum is the de facto point guard, but he only averages 4.6 assists for the season. Even though Ingram, Williamson, and McCollum can create their own shots off the dribble, relying on a lot of isolation down the stretch can lead to inconsistent offense.

Two Main Stars Do not Complement Each Other Well

Ingram and Williamson occupy similar space on offense

Ingram and Williamson's offensive repertoires do not complement each other perfectly. Williamson has success bulldozing his way to the paint where not many defenders can stop him. Ingram likes to drive as well but relies on his length to knock down tough mid-rangers over defenders' contests. Williamson rarely attempts a shot from deep, while Ingram shot 35 percent on only 3.8 attempts per game. Having two talented scorers primarily operating inside the arc in today's NBA is not ideal for spacing.

New Orleans would benefit greatly from acquiring a point guard to connect the offense down the stretch. When Williamson is in transition, very few defenders can stop him. However, when going against a set defense, opposing defenses can throw multiple defenders at him to slow down his momentum. A guard who can make advanced reads in pick-and-roll situations would help Williamson grab points from alley-oop slams in the halfcourt.

Atlanta Has the Point Guards for New Orleans

Trae Young or Dejounte Murray could be just what the Pelicans need

The Atlanta Hawks had another disappointing season with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray at the helm, finishing at 36-46 and missing the playoffs. During the season, Atlanta was rumored to trade Murray before the deadline. Now, early in the off-season, multiple outlets have reported the franchise could look to move Young. It seems the Hawks want to split up its backcourt. If that is the case, the Pelicans have to take advantage.

Young would fit well next to Williamson and serve as an elite pick-and-roll maestro. The Hawks star's ability to shoot from deep, as well as find an open shooter, would bring spacing and three-point volume to an offense that currently lacks in those areas.

Murray had the best year of his career offensively this season, averaging 22.5 points, taking 7.1 threes per game, and hitting them at 36%. While Murray does not bring the elite playmaking Young does, he is still more than capable of organizing an offense and hitting big shots down the stretch.

If the Pelicans dealt for either guard, they would have to trade away some key pieces. They would likely have to choose between Williamson and Ingram, but Williamson seems more likely to stay. The Hawks lack depth at the small forward position and will be searching for a wing scorer to pair with up-and-coming star Jalen Johnson.

Atlanta also needs a point-of-attack defender and could inquire about Jones or Naji Marshall, while the Pelicans are in the market for a more versatile center than Valančiūnas. They could ask the Hawks if Onyeka Okongwu is on the trade block. NBA fans should keep an eye on these two teams throughout the summer because each squad has what the other one needs.