Highlights Brandon Ingram's return could play a major part in boosting the Pelicans' postseason outlook.

Pelicans are aiming for their first true playoff success since the departure of Anthony Davis, and Ingram is integral to it.

The tight race in the Western Conference standings makes Ingram's return crucial for New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans have reinforcements on the way.

According to head coach Willie Green, the Pelicans are "hopeful" that forward Brandon Ingram will be back in the team's rotation before the end of the season. Ingram suffered a bone contusion in his left knee two weeks ago against the Orlando Magic, and has not played for the Pelicans since.

According to reports on Monday, Ingram was jogging on the treadmill at the team's shootaround ahead of their game against the Phoenix Suns.

With New Orleans currently sitting just above the play-in tournament in the Western Conference standings, Ingram's return could not come at a better time.

Ingram's Offense Should Provide a Spark to the Pelicans at a Key Moment

Ingram's impact could alter the Pelicans' postseason outlook

Before his injury, Ingram was an important part of the New Orleans offense, averaging 20.9 points and 5.8 assists per game. While the Pelicans have largely managed to hold their ground in the Western Conference in Ingram's absence, going 3-3 after Monday night's loss against the Suns, the final seven-game stretch of New Orleans' season will have massive implications on their playoff chances.

As things stand, the Pelicans are sixth in the Western Conference standings, just one spot out of the play-in tournament that will decide the final two seeds of the playoff bracket. Despite their loss, the Pelicans remain a game ahead of the Suns, who sit in seventh, and are 1.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings in eighth.

New Orleans has a bit more breathing room between themselves and the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors who currently hold the ninth and tenth spots in the West, respectively.

If the Pelicans are able to hang on to their current spot in the standings, they will be locked into a full first-round series and be able to skip over the trouble of the play-in tournament.

But should they fall just one spot, and their postseason hopes could crash and burn before they truly get off the ground if they are not able to escape a gauntlet of potential games against the Suns, Kings, Lakers, or Warriors. Adding to the drama is the fact that the Pelicans are already set to face the Kings, Warriors, and Lakers to conclude their season in mid-April.

The battle to escape the play-in tournament is set to go down to the wire in the Western Conference, and Ingram is hoping he'll be able to have a say in the fight.

Pelicans are Looking for Playoff Success That Has Recently Eluded Them

New Orleans hoping to make postseason noise for the first time since Anthony Davis era

Ingram's return would be a boon for the Pelicans as they are looking to make their first true postseason run since the departure of Anthony Davis in 2019. Since then, New Orleans has built a solid new foundation around 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson, Ingram, and veteran guard CJ McCollum.

While the trio have lifted the Pelicans from their previous status as bottom-dwellers in the West, they have yet to win a playoff series together. New Orleans hasn't made it out of the first round of the postseason since 2018. Last year, a promising season for the Pelicans ended in heartbreak as they fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament.

If this is to be the year that New Orleans finally breaks through with a true postseason run, Ingram's return will play a key role.