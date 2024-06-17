Highlights The Pelicans reportedly don't have the "willingness" to pay Brandon Ingram a max contract extension.

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a precarious situation. They solidified themselves as a playoff-caliber team by reaching the postseason this year in a tightly-packed Western Conference. Granted, they did underachieve by getting swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now, they will be faced with some offseason decisions.

The Pelicans as currently constituted feature a talented roster composed by a mix of expensive veterans and young players due to receive raises. That brings up the question of what this team will look like come next season, and it will most certainly look different than what it does now.

In the 2023 offseason, the NBA and the players’ union agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, or CBA. This agreement laid down the foundation for new tax thresholds that would affect teams with a high enough payroll. Now, several teams, including the Pelicans, will be facing issues in the coming offseason due to their payroll.

Pelicans' Salaries & Brandon Ingram's Future

Pelicans have three players making over $30 million a year

New Orleans currently employ three players making over $30 million each in salary this season. Zion Williamson has been the star of the team since he was drafted in 2019, though he has missed significant time due to injury. He signed a five-year rookie extension in the summer of 2022 and made $34,005,250 this past season.

Next up is C.J. McCollum. He makes the most on the team, with a 2023-24 salary of $35,802,469. That leaves Brandon Ingram, who made $33,833,400 this season.

These figures, combined with the fact that the Pelicans are a smaller-market team and have some young talent who will be set to receive raises in the coming years, mean that they will be in a financial situation come the 2024 offseason.

And according to a report from Christian Clark of The Times-Picayune, Ingram may be the odd one out, as the Pelicans lack a "willingness" to pay him the max extension.

"Ingram has one year remaining on his contract. On July 6, he becomes eligible to sign a four-year extension worth $208 million. The Pelicans value Ingram’s talent and his down-to-earth personality, but as The Times-Picayune reported in May, the team does not have a willingness to pay him a contract worth $52 million in average annual value."

After this season, Ingram has one year remaining on his contract. He will become eligible to sign a four-year, $208 million supermax extension with the Pelicans this summer. That would mean a contract with an average annual value of $52 million per year, and if the Pelicans wish to stay below the tax thresholds while remaining competitive, that extension will certainly not be signed.

Tax Threshold Details

New CBA outlines tax thresholds that teams cannot go over

The new CBA outlines tax thresholds that will apply to teams with payrolls exceeding a certain amount. Once a team’s payroll reaches a certain threshold, or apron, additional taxes will be added to its overall payroll, among other severe penalties.

This encourages teams to shed high contracts to avoid those hefty penalties and clear payroll for the following season. Teams that will be affected by this new CBA are mostly those that feature players signed to max or supermax contracts, such as the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans – 2024-25 payroll projection Player Salary (in millions) Zion Williamson $36.7 Brandon Ingram $36.0 C.J. McCollum $33.3 Herb Jones $12.9 Larry Nance Jr. $11.2

Introduced in the 2017 CBA, the Designated Veteran Player Extension — better known as the supermax contract — allows teams to extend veteran players to a five-year deal for an amount up to 35% of the salary cap, and increases of 8% each season. These max and supermax contracts, therefore, clog up a team’s payroll.

They are reserved for the biggest superstars, so if the teams affected are seeking to move the contracts to avoid the luxury taxes, major stars could be on the move this offseason. One of those teams is the New Orleans Pelicans.

In all likelihood, that means the Pelicans will either enter next season with Ingram in his final year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent or try to move him this offseason while they can.

It remains to be seen which one the Pelicans decide to do, but the reality is that if they want to remain competitive in an ever-evolving Western Conference, they will have to get creative.