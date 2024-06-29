Highlights Brandon Ingram looks to be a strong trade candidate, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed interest.

Ingram's 2023-24 season saw him play 64 games, the highest since his rookie year, but his production and rhythm suffered due to lineup changes.

With a need for a different direction and the emergence of Trey Murphy III, Ingram may be bound for a new home in 2024-25.

New Orleans Pelicans swingman Brandon Ingram could soon be on the move. An unrestricted free agent in 2025, the Pelicans are already assessing the trade market for Ingram in hopes of making a deal. According to Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers have all expressed interest in acquiring Ingram.

Ingram is entering his ninth NBA season but is still only 26 years old. If dealt, Ingram would become one of the first major dominoes to fall in the 2024 offseason. In the ideal situation, the former All-Star could be a big difference-maker next season.

Ingram's 2023-24 Campaign

Ingram averaged 20.7 points in 64 games

The 2023-24 season was strange for both Ingram and the Pelicans. Ingram, who has had a history of injury troubles, appeared in 64 games, the highest mark since his rookie year in 2016-17. For most of the year, New Orleans played a spirited brand of basketball - head coach Willie Green's group generally brought a strong effort regardless of who was on the floor.

Once again, however, the entire team struggled to gel as a whole, mainly due to players being in and out of the lineup. The year prior, Ingram put up the best numbers of his career, but the Pelicans were without Zion Williamson, who also missed New Orleans's brief playoff appearance this year. In turn, Ingram's production and rhythm have gone by the wayside.

Brandon Ingram's Pelicans Statistics • Last 3 Seasons Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 22.7 24.7 20.8 RPG 5.8 5.5 5.1 APG 5.6 5.8 5.7 FG % .461 .484 .492 3PT % .327 .390 .355

Given Ingram's personal injury history and a need to pivot in a slightly different direction, it's no surprise to see New Orleans putting one of its go-to guys on the trading block. Plus, the emergence of Trey Murphy III softens the blow for next season (and beyond). While the next phase of Ingram's career might not be with the Pelicans, a change of scenery could do him wonders.

Cavs, Hawks, or Sixers Could Make a Play For Ingram

Ingram is scheduled to hit free agency in 2025

The Pelicans are highly unlikely to offer Ingram a contract extension ahead of 2025 free agency. As a result, a few teams have reached out to gauge interest: the Cavaliers, Hawks, and Sixers. All three destinations are interesting for a couple of reasons. Each team is in the Eastern Conference (Ingram's been in the West his entire career) and all are jockeying to improve their standing in the 2025 playoff picture.

The Cavaliers could pair Ingram with star guard Donovan Mitchell if the latter accepts an extension this summer. A foundation of Mitchell, Ingram, and Evan Mobley possesses the positional versatility to build a solid team around them. Atlanta is in an intriguing spot because, even though they just selected Zaccharie Risacher with the number one overall pick and traded Dejounte Murray, a decision hasn't yet been made on whether to embark on a full rebuild.

Brandon Ingram Team Ranking (Statistics) • 2023-24 Category Value Team Rank Points Per Game 20.8 2nd Assists Per Game 5.7 1st Rebounds Per Game 5.1 3rd

If the Hawks decide to keep Trae Young alongside their other young talent, a deal could be made (for Ingram) without blowing up the roster.

Lastly, Philadelphia is almost certain to try to add a third star to complement Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey before the offseason ends. The Sixers are not necessarily equipped with many assets to trade, but as free agency shakes out, Ingram is a very impressive "consolation prize" if a deal with their top target isn't reached.

Overall, Ingram should have no shortage of suitors despite having somewhat of a down year from a statistical standpoint in 2023-24. With a constant need for versatile wing playmakers around the league, expect Ingram to add a nice boost to his next situation if traded.