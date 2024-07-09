Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans have established themselves as players in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans filled their shooting and defensive deficiencies by adding Dejounte Murray.

But to be successful, New Orleans must win more games against rival opponents.

Every few NBA seasons, the balance of power shifts between the two conferences.

In some seasons, the Eastern Conference features stacked teams with a higher level of competition than the Western Conference; in other seasons, the opposite is true.

The NBA is currently in a Western Conference-dominated period. While both conferences feature powerful teams—the Boston Celtics of the East just dominated the league en route to their 18th title—it can be argued that the West features the larger number of stacked teams.

When that is the case, other teams in the conference that find themselves towards the middle of the pack must be loud. They must make moves to prove they can keep up with the big teams with superstar power and playoff experience.

One of those teams on a mission to improve next season is the New Orleans Pelicans , and they could be a dark horse candidate to win the entire conference.

Pelicans Loading Up For a Run

New Orleans has been building toward success

Over the past few seasons, the Pelicans have established themselves as players in the Western Conference. They made the playoffs the last several seasons despite near-or-under .500 records, thanks to the expansion of the playoffs due to the Play-In Tournament.

But last year was the first time that narrative changed.

The Pelicans sustained success in a stacked Western Conference, finishing with a record of 49-33. However, due to the nature of the West, that record was only good enough to finish in eighth place (for comparison, the Milwaukee Bucks finished with that same record in the East, which got them third place).

That would have guaranteed New Orleans an actual playoff spot in previous years. Since seeds 7 through 10 are now relegated to the Play-In Tournament, it meant that the Pelicans would have to go through an extra hoop to reach the actual playoffs.

And that extra hoop cost them.

They were forced to play the L.A. Lakers in a one-game playoff in New Orleans, and even though the Lakers finished with a slightly worse record than the Pelicans, they still got the seventh seed due to winning the regular season head-to-head matchup.

The Pelicans won the one-game playoff, but it came at the cost of Zion Williamson .

The Pelicans have sustained success by building a core of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum around Williamson. But Williamson has always had an injury history, and his injury in the play-in game meant that he would be sidelined for the Pelicans’ first-round playoff series against the West's No. 1 seed.

The 2024 playoffs did not go well for the Pelicans. After losing Williamson, they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. The Pelicans would likely not have beaten the Thunder, but perhaps the series would have been a bit closer.

Last year made it clear that the Pelicans were simply not yet ready for the level of competition that faced them, but next year, they could be.

New Orleans Has Patched Some Holes

The Pelicans have already fixed some of last year's issues

The Pelicans finished within 10 games of first place last season, and that was with all the holes they had in their game plan. They have already patched most of those holes with one key addition: Dejounte Murray .

The Pelicans lacked a shooter last season and in the playoffs, particularly during Williamson's absence. Even with a full lineup, they were notoriously bad at three-pointers for a contender, ranking 24th in that category.

That deficiency can be exposed, especially in a Western Conference full of stacked teams that can shoot. Murray also fills that hole, as he can shoot and nail three-pointers efficiently at high volume.

He also possesses excellent court vision and can score off the dribble.

Dejounte Murray – 2023-24 Season Stats PTS 22.5 REB 5.3 AST 6.4 FG% 45.9 3PT% 36.3

Just as important, however, is the backcourt hole that Murray fills. With Murray on the team, McCollum can revert to his more natural position of shooting guard, which will automatically boost his efficiency and allow them to work in tandem.

Defense was another liability for the Pelicans last season, and Murray also fills that hole.

He possesses a 6-foot-10 wingspan, which will be critical for defending the perimeter. Assuming they hold on to Brandon Ingram , which will be hard given the payroll, the Pelicans will also have four deadly shooters in their lineup, which is critical for making noise in the West.

They Must Play Better vs. Rival Opponents

The Pelicans must play better against division and conference opponents

Despite being extremely young and fresh off a rebuild, the Thunder won the Western Conference. They did so thanks to their elite play against division and conference opponents, particularly the Denver Nuggets . They actually finished tied with the Nuggets in record, but because they beat them head-to-head, they won the tiebreaker.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, struggled in that department last year. They went 30-22 against West teams and 9-7 against fellow Southeast Division teams.

Even though those are winning records, those figures were not enough to make noise in the conference, especially when the division featured plenty of non-playoff teams like the Houston Rockets , Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs .

The key for the Pelicans next year will be to win more games against rival opponents, garnering them tiebreakers. A 49-33 record was great, but it may not be enough in a conference as competitive as the West.

The Pelicans have improved enough to be a competitor in the conference next year and a dark horse candidate to win it.