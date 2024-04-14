Highlights CJ McCollum's recent hot streak has boosted the New Orleans Pelicans in wins and stats.

The Pelicans need to win their final game to secure the 6th seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Zion Williamson credits improved team chemistry and trust for the Pelicans' successful season.

Though it has been a generally inconsistent season for New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, the 32-year-old has played some of the best basketball of his NBA career over the last few weeks. In his last 15 games, the Ohio native is averaging 26 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Furthermore, the former Portland Trail Blazers guard is shooting 47.4 percent from the field and an astonishing 48.4% from the three-point line. This hot streak could not have happened at a better time for McCollum and the Pelicans. Though he is expected back for tomorrow's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, forward Brandon Ingram has been out of action due to a knee injury since leaving the team's March 21 game against the Orlando Magic after 21 minutes.

Since this game, the Pelicans went 3-6 in their next nine games. However, thanks to McCollum's emergence, the Pelicans have won their last four games and are 7-6 since Ingram's injury.

Breakdown of CJ McCollum's Season Stats Category First 50 Games Last 15 Games PPG 18.1 26 RPG 4.3 4.5 APG 4.3 5.6 FG% 45.2 47.4 3PT% 40.7 48.4

Pelicans head coach Willie Green recently spoke about McCollum's recent play, saying his "work ethic is starting to pay off."

“It’s a preparation meets opportunity moment for CJ. It started in the summer for him. He stayed in New Orleans pretty much all summer. Lifting, conditioning, shooting. Doing everything to prepare for the season. He knew we were going to have to rely on him heavily, and that work ethic is starting to pay off.”

Currently, the Pelicans are 49-31 and own the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. However, they are only one game ahead of the No. 7 seed Phoenix Suns. In order for the team to avoid the Play-In Tournament for the third straight year, they must defeat the Lakers on Sunday.

McCollum Reveals Team's Mindset Ahead of Final Game

Though it is likely, the Pelicans are not guaranteed to skip out on the Play-In Tournament this season

On Friday night, the Suns defeated the Sacramento Kings to keep their playoff hopes alive. Had the Suns lost this game, the Pelicans would have officially clinched the No. 6 seed and missed out on the Play-In Tournament entirely.

Now, their destiny will not be decided until tomorrow's clash against the Lakers. After their win against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, McCollum spoke about the team's mindset as the regular season comes to an end.

“You've got to take care of what you can take care of, prepare for another tough game in a tough environment at the crib, and try and get one before the playoffs start."

The only way for New Orleans to fall to the No. 7 seed is if they lose to the Lakers and the Suns defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Though they have the odds in their favor, New Orleans needs to control their own destiny by winning the final game of the season. Ingram's likely return, along with McCollum's impressive play, puts the team in a good position to remain out of the Play-In Tournament picture.

Williamson Reveals Reason for Pelicans' Success This Season

The Pelicans' 49 wins this season is the most since the franchise won as many during the 2008-09 season

After the team's victory against Golden State, Zion Williamson talked about the cause of their success this season, especially lately.

"At the beginning of the season, we were hyped but we weren't all bought in fully. But when you watch us play now, you see it on offense and defense, we're all bought in. We all trust each other...any team that wins a championship, they have ultimate trust in each other."

The Pelicans are enjoying their most successful season since the team rostered Chris Paul and were named the Hornets. In addition to the most team wins they have had in over a decade, New Orleans will end the season with a league-leading 28-14 road record. It's clear this Pelicans team is talented, but only time will tell how far they can go in the postseason.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.