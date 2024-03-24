Highlights The Pelicans have built a winning culture from the ground up, led by coach Willie Green.

Despite not having star talent, New Orleans has become a top team in the West this season.

Coach Green emphasizes high-character players, ball movement, and success without relying on All-Stars.

Historically, the New Orleans Pelicans haven't been a franchise known for success, but head coach Willie Green was determined to change that and is now reaping the benefits.

The Pelicans have quietly positioned themselves to be a top-five seed in the Western Conference this year. Despite being eliminated in the Play-In Tournament last season by the Oklahoma City Thunder, at one point they were the top seed in the conference before they were hit with the injury bug. They have continued to build upon their success each year and have done so without a team filled with star talent.

It took the heart of a first-time NBA head coach to ignite a much-needed shift in culture.

The Pelicans Have Built a Foundation

Culture-shift in New Orleans started from the ground up

The Pelicans are on pace to have their best season in franchise history. The team is projected to win 53 games, which would eclipse the previous franchise record of 49 wins in the 2008-09 season. Following the transition from the Hornets to the Pelicans in 2013, prior to 2019, the organization only had two winning seasons. The change was needed to achieve success, and it came in the form of a head coach.

New Orleans Pelicans Advanced Stats This Season Category Stats Rank OFF RATING 117.0 11th DEF RATING 111.5 6th NET RATING 5.4 4th TS% 59.2 10th

Willie Green took the position of coach of the Pelicans in 2019. The team went through a massive overhaul consisting of losing their franchise cornerstone, Anthony Davis. However, they were on the precipice of winning the draft lottery and obtaining the privilege of drafting Zion Williamson with the first overall pick. Green understood the state the Pelicans were in and was determined to do something about it.

“We are trying to build starting with our foundation. It starts with the people we bring into our building. That contributes to having a healthy program. High-character people who bring a ton of energy. Who are hard workers. That’s a program we are trying to build.” - Willie Green

Other than Williamson, New Orleans has been able to take players that were once overlooked or pushed aside, and turn them into high-level contributing pieces that are essential to success. Brandon Ingram joined the team following a disappointing tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers and was able to reach that All-Star potential. Herb Jones was the 35th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has evolved quickly into one of the best defenders in the association, currently in the running to be a member of an All-Defensive team. Jose Alvarado was undrafted, and has made a name for himself as one of the best back up guards in the league.

Every team in the top-six of the Western Conference was represented by at least one player in this year's All-Star game, except the Pelicans. Although they are led by the star power duo of Ingram and Williamson, the Pelicans have been able to instill a culture which brings forth the best out of all their players.

“A sustainable, winning culture. It feels like we are trending in a good way right now.” - Willie Green

The Pelicans have won 8 of their last 10 games of the season and are playing the best brand of basketball in the Western Conference as of late. Despite Ingram being sidelined due to a bone bruise injury, the next man up mentality has allowed New Orleans to not miss a beat. With the postseason approaching in this final stretch of the season, the Pelicans, playing with the rhythm they currently have, are poised to be very dangerous.