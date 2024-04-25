Highlights Herb Jones has shown consistent effort and value playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jones' inconsistency is a concern; he excels as a role player but struggles at times.

The Pelicans are facing a financial crisis due to salary cap issues, impacting their future roster.

One of the more underrated players in the NBA in the current day is Herbert Jones. The 25 year old forward is a homegrown talent courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he currently finds himself playing. And despite the Pelicans being down two games to none in the playoffs to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jones has proved his worth.

In Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Thunder, which saw New Orleans get blown out by a score of 124-92, Jones showed a consistent effort. He put up 18 points in the affair, the same amount as star Brandon Ingram. He has mashed extremely well with the team, which bodes well considering New Orleans’ packed roster.

The only caveat that comes with Jones is his inconsistency. He is not much of a scorer, but when he is having an off night, it is glaring. He put up 18 points in his last game but only had eight points in the game before. In his last five games, he has put up 18, 8, 18, 13, and 5 points, respectively.

Herb Jones – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career GS 76 220 PTS 11.0 10.1 REB 3.6 3.8 AST 2.6 2.4 FG% 49.8 48.2 3PT% 41.8 37.3

The fact remains, though, that Jones is a solid piece for any team looking to contend. His season high in points scored was only 19, which he did back on February 23. Therefore, he is not a player capable of leading a team, but fits in perfectly as a role player for any contending team. He performs his role perfectly with the Pelicans and has played up to the back of his basketball card.

Way Over the Salary Cap

The Pelicans will be facing a financial crisis this offseason

The Pelicans are one of the teams who will be facing a financial crisis come the offseason. Due to the new Central Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was initiated last offseason, teams over the salary cap will face significant repercussions if they remain over the threshold. The Pelicans currently find themselves almost $60 million over the cap ($59,834,033 to be exact) according to Spotrac.

That will not fly come the offseason, and as a result, the team may look drastically different come next season. One of the Pelicans’ top three stars, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, could be gone next year, as they each make far and away the most on the team.

The ‘big three’ in New Orleans made a combined $106 million in salary (Williamson at $36,725,670, Ingram at $36,016,200, and McCollum at $33,333,333). They each take up at least 23 percent of the total cap hit, with Williamson taking up 26.05 percent, Ingram taking up 25.54 percent, and McCollum taking up 23.64 percent.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Payroll Player Salary Cap Hit % Zion Williamson $36,725,670 26.05 Brandon Ingram $36,016,200 25.54 CJ McCollum $33,333,333 23.64 Herbert Jones $12,976,362 9.20 Larry Nance Jr. $11,205,000 7.95

In comes Herb Jones. The 35th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been one of the more effective starters for the Pelicans this season, as mentioned, and is on the most team-friendly deal not only on the Pelicans but arguably in the entire NBA.

Team-Friendly Deal

Jones’ contract gives the Pelicans flexibility through their financial crisis

For his age and value, Jones is only making $12,976,362 this year. He is in the first year of a four-year, $53,827,872 contract, where he is making an average annual value of $13,456,968. He is not an unrestricted free agent until 2027, so the Pelicans have a young talent locked down for the next four seasons.

But with Williamson out, combined with the fact that the Pelicans are playing the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder — who have the potential to be the NBA’s next dynasty if the cards fall right — and it is a recipe for disaster for the Pelicans’ playoff hopes.

“It's a lot in the defensive scheme. You know, if we decide to try to keep the match up, that's what I'll do, you know, and if we don't, go out and execute whatever game plan, you know, we come up with...you know, the mentality with the team, getting to go back to New Orleans and getting to on your home floor now? I mean, we're focusing on, you know, getting the win.” —Herbert Jones on his and the team’s mentality

Sure, they were a Play-In Team, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers but getting a huge win over the Sacramento Kings in the do-or-die game. But expectations for this Pelicans team were higher, especially since they were arguably the hottest team down the stretch.

And as mentioned, the team could look drastically different come the offseason, due to the financial issues. This year could therefore be the Pelicans’ last crack at a title, and so far, it is not looking good for them.

What is certain, however, is they have a sensation in Herbert Jones locked down on the most team-friendly contract in the NBA. Whether or not they choose to hold onto him or trade him as part of a rebuild, if the team decides to go in that direction, remains to be seen.