The 2024 NBA Playoffs are not looking good for the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns have been severely outplayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves and find themselves in a 2-0 hole. Meanwhile, the Pelicans, who just got blown out in Game 2 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, could be staring at another first-round exit with star forward Zion Williamson still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

With both teams in the midst of disappointing playoff runs so far, this gave The Ringer's Bill Simmons an excuse to concoct one of his out-of-left-field trade ideas. While speaking on his podcast with co-host Kevin O'Connor, the veteran sportswriter, in classic Bill Simmons fashion, floated that the Suns should call the Pelicans and offer them Devin Booker in exchange for a package involving CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and future first-round picks.

"Let's call New Orleans. Griffin answers, and he says, 'CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy, and throw us two future picks, and you can have Booker.'" - Bill Simmons

Simmons' co-host Kevin O'Connor scoffed at the idea and said the Suns would need more than just two firsts for a bonafide star and game-changer like Booker.

With this rather spicy trade proposal, let's examine whether this is actually a sensible deal for both sides, or whether Simmons is speaking off the cuff.

Does This Proposed Trade Make Sense for Both Sides?

Phoenix and New Orleans may need a shake-up after this season

We might be getting way ahead of ourselves by having this discussion. Of course, both series are still in their respective Game 2s and there is still a lot of basketball to be played. Likewise, Minnesota and Oklahoma City will also need to take care of business. But with the way the two series are trending so far, the Suns and Pelicans seasons could well be over by next week.

With that, should both teams explore this proposed trade from Simmons? No doubt, the Suns and Pelicans will need a shake-up if they both endure early exits in the postseason.

Suns and Pelicans Proposed Blockbuster Trade Suns receive Pelicans receive CJ McCollum Devin Booker Trey Murphy III Two 1st round picks

If they do get bounced in round one, the Suns will need to look at themselves in the mirror and evaluate whether this Big Three formula of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is enough to contend for a championship. Or will they hit the reset button and trade one of their top stars to recoup some of the picks they lost in building this top-heavy roster?

As for the Pelicans, they can cash in on their future draft picks to acquire a top-15 player like Booker to give them a much-needed co-star alongside Zion Williamson. New Orleans currently has its own first-round picks from 2024 through 2030 and also has future firsts from the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, which means they have the assets to make a run for a star on the trade market this offseason.

This is certainly an intriguing deal that could make sense for both sides. But as O'Connor rebutted, the Suns will probably demand more picks for Booker, if they ever entertain the idea of trading him this upcoming summer.

Regardless if this deal comes to fruition or not, this could be an intriguing offseason for both the Pelicans and the Suns.