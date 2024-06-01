Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly considering trading Brandon Ingram for either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.

Both Young and Murray would offer a strong offensive partner for Zion Williamson.

New Orleans' preference between Young and Murray would likely indicate whether they prioritize offense or defense as an asset.

The New Orleans Pelicans were a playoff team again this season. However, just like the last time they made it to the dance with this core, they were bounced in the first round.

Making it to the NBA Playoffs, in itself, is a good accomplishment. However, the Pelicans have not been able to do anything of significance upon their arrival at that stage in recent years. In two of the last three years, the Pelicans have just squeaked in as the eighth seed. In 2022, they were sent packing in six games. This year, it was a clean sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The fit of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram has recently come into question for New Orleans. Both are talented pros, but trying to navigate a full season of NBA basketball with two injury-prone forwards is a tough task for any team.

The Pelicans may be ready to break up the band. According to a report from Christian Clark of NOLA.com, they have their eyes set on who could potentially make an Ingram trade worthwhile.

The Atlanta Hawks, similar to New Orleans, may be ready to change things up a bit after some underwhelming returns on the pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. These two teams feel like natural partners to get a deal done once the offseason gets going.

Trae Young Or Dejounte Murray?

Both Atlanta guards could offer an intriguing running mate for Zion Williamson

It's a real shame that Williamson suffered an injury right before the postseason. This was by far and away the healthiest regular season that the star forward has had in his career.

He played 70 games this year, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. His scoring production dipped to the lowest mark since his rookie season. However, if that's the trade-off for keeping Williamson relatively healthy and on the court, he still remains a very productive player.

Due to the injury history of Williamson's career to this point, he has actually never played a game in the NBA Playoffs. The move to pair him with one of Atlanta's guards is one that New Orleans likely hopes will change that fact.

Young and Murray both bring a lot to the table with their skill sets.

Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray — 2023–24 Stats Comparison Category Trae Young Dejounte Murray PPG 25.7 22.5 APG 10.8 6.4 FG% 43.0 45.9 Off. WS 4.0 3.3 Def. WS 0.6 1.6

Either player would provide New Orleans with a guard who could reliably be a good offensive partner for Williamson. The Pelicans' preference of the two guards will likely indicate what they value more as an asset to their team.

If they're looking to run teams out of the building with their offense, Young is their guy. If they're looking for a player to boost the offense while helping them maintain their top-10 defensive rating from the regular season, Murray is the answer.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.