The 2023-24 NBA playoffs action continues this week as we head into the second game of each first-round series. One of the two games on tap from today’s slate features the New Orleans Pelicans (50-37 SU, 45-34-2 ATS) taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (60-25 SU, 48-36-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 4 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game 4 Info When Monday, April 29, 2024 Time 8:30 PM ET Where Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, LA TV TNT, BSNO, and BSOK

Pelicans vs. Thunder – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

OKC is the favorite heading into Game 4

After nearly stealing the series opener against the Thunder, the Pelicans were not very competitive in the next two games. In Game 3, they were defeated by a 20-point margin for the second straight contest, falling 106-85. Brandon Ingram led the team's scoring attack with 19 points and four rebounds.

CJ McCollum added 16 points and seven assists but shot 7-for-22 from the field and 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. Herbert Jones contributed 15 points and seven boards for a Pelicans team that shot just 38.1 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from the 3-point line. Although no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series, the coach's message for his team going into Game 4 is simple.

“It’s not over. Look, we’ve got another game here at home, and we’re not going to fix all of our issues tonight. Go home, have a good meal, and we’ll come back (Sunday) and practice and go over what we need to do and get ready for the next game.”-Willie Green

Meanwhile, the Thunder were the youngest team to capture the No. 1 seed, and their level of play in the series opener reflected this. But after coming away with a 32-point victory in Game 2, they followed that up with a 21-point blowout in Game 3. Four of OKC's starters reached double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge with 24 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey scored 21 points each and shot a combined 7-for-11 from long range. Lugentz Dort contributed 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists for an OKC squad that was 48.2 percent from the field overall and 47.2 percent from beyond the arc. In this series, the Thunder have held the Pelicans to 40.3 percent shooting from the field and just 27.8 percent from distance, which represents the lowest shooting numbers of any playoff team.

Simply put, another solid defensive effort will more than likely get OKC to the conference semifinal round.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 4 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

The Picks

The Spread

Oklahoma City opened as a 6.5-point favorite for Game 4, but the line has moved to five points for the road team (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Thunder are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

OKC is 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups against New Orleans.

The Thunder are 1-5 ATS in their last six road contests.

In its last 10 road games against New Orleans, OKC is an impressive 10-0 against the spread.

The Pelicans are 2-4 ATS in their last six outings.

New Orleans is 1-7 ATS in its last eight home games.

The Pelicans have failed to cover the spread in their last 10 home games against Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 25-15 against the spread when they are favored to win by at least 4.5 points. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 9-4 against the spread when they have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (-5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 206 points, but the line has moved to 205 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER five times in the Thunder's last seven games.

five times in the Thunder's last seven games. In OKC's last six Monday games, the UNDER total emerged victorious four times.

total emerged victorious four times. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Pelicans' last five outings.

four times in the Pelicans' last five outings. The UNDER total is 6-3 in the Pelicans' last nine outings.

total is 6-3 in the Pelicans' last nine outings. In New Orleans' last seven April games, the UNDER total cashed in five times.

total cashed in five times. Prediction: UNDER 205 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 24-point, eight-assist performance in Game 3, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the player to watch for OKC. He currently has -112 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -108 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the regular season and playoffs, SGA has been averaging 30.0 points per contest in 78 outings.

points per contest in 78 outings. In six games against the Pelicans this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 28.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Gilgeous-Alexander has played against Western Conference teams 52 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 29.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, OKC's point guard is averaging 30.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 24.6 points and 5.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 points

On the heels of his 19-point performance on 50 percent shooting from the field in Game 3, Brandon Ingram is the key player to watch for the Pelicans. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Do Ingram’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he has averaged 20.6 points per game across 67 appearances.

points per game across 67 appearances. Ingram has averaged 15.3 points per contest in four games against the Thunder this season (including the playoffs).

points per contest in four games against the Thunder this season (including the playoffs). During the postseason, he is averaging 16.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Ingram has played against Western Conference teams 44 times this season, averaging 20.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Pelicans' veteran guard is averaging 20.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, McCollum has averaged 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just one time during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just one time during that stretch. Prediction: Brandon Ingram UNDER 21.5 points

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Final Picks

The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (-5) OddShark

Oklahoma City Thunder (-5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 205 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 205 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Branon Ingram UNDER 21.5 points