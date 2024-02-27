Highlights The Knicks are coming off a narrow win over the Pistons, due to a potential missed foul call by officials.

The Pelicans coming off a loss to the Bulls after a hot streak, with player questions for tonight's game.

The betting favors the Pelicans due to the Knicks' coming off a back-to-back, as well as their lack of key starters in Randle and Anunoby.

The New Orleans Pelicans take a trip up to New York to face the Knicks tonight. The Knicks are coming off a narrow, chaotic 113-111 win over the Detroit Pistons last night, the worst team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are coming off a 114-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The Knicks win over the Pistons last night sparked controversy after Josh Hart beat Detroit on a layup. Pistons coach Monty Williams argued that prior to that play, a foul should have been called on Donte DiVincenzo for diving into the ball and subsequently Ausar Thompson’s legs. But no foul was called, leading to the Knicks gaining the ball and erasing the Pistons’ one-point lead with two seconds left.

“The absolute worst call of the season, no call. Enough’s enough. We’ve done it the right way, we’ve called the league, we’ve sent in clips. We’re sick of hearing the same stuff over and over again. We had a chance to win the game, and the guy dove into Ausar’s legs, and there was a no call. That was an abomination. You cannot miss that in an NBA game. Period.” —Pistons coach Monty Williams

The situation reflected the Knicks’ loss to the Houston Rockets a few weeks ago, where a foul was called on Jalen Brunson, leading to the Rockets to win on free throws. Officials admitted the foul should not have been called, and in this situation, the officials admitted the foul should have been called. Regardless, the game is in the history books, and both teams look to the future.

“Upon postgame review, we determined that Thompson gets to the ball first and then was deprived of the opportunity to gain possession of the ball. Therefore, a loose ball foul should have been whistled on New York's Donte DiVincenzo.” — Crew chief James Williams

Meanwhile for the Pelicans, they are coming off a 114-106 loss to the Bulls. Zion Williamson put up 19 points and tied his career-high in assists, with 11. He also notched nine rebounds in the loss. The Bulls outplayed them, however, with Nikola Vucevic putting up 22 points and 13 rebounds to notch his 31st double-double of the season.

The Pelicans had previously won eight of nine, but have now dropped two in a row.

Injury report and how to watch

The Pelicans have a lot of question marks heading into this game

Pelicans:

Dyson Daniels (OUT - Left knee)

Jose Alvarado (OUT - Suspension)

C.J. McCollum (QUESTIONABLE - Left ankle)

Zion Williamson (QUESTIONABLE - Left foot)

Cody Zeller (AVAILABLE - Face mask)

Knicks

OG Anunoby (OUT - Right elbow)

Julius Randle (OUT - Right shoulder)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - Left ankle)

Jalen Brunson (QUESTIONABLE - Neck)

Isaiah Hartenstein (QUESTIONABLE - Left Achilles)

How to watch:

7:30 PM ET, MSG, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Pelicans favored slightly against the Knicks

Point Spread: Pelicans -3.5 (-108) / Knicks +3.5 (-112)

Money Line: Pelicans (-152) / Knicks (+128)

Over/Under: 218.5 (-110)

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, from props to parlays

Point spread bet: Pelicans -3.5 (-108)

The Pelicans and Knicks come into this game boasting nearly identical records. New Orleans comes in at 34-24 and 6th in the Western Conference, while New York comes in slightly better at 35-23 and 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans have been playing slightly better as of late, however; despite losing their last two, they won eight of nine before that.

Meanwhile, the Knicks won last night but have lost five of six prior. They also come into this game after playing an exhilarating game last night, and since it is a back-to-back, they will not be as rested as the Pelicans. Additionally, they still lack their two key starters in Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, who will be out a few more weeks due to injury.

However, the Pelicans’ play and performance in this game will be dependent on whether or not Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum play. They are currently listed as questionable and it is suffice to say that New Orleans will not be the same team without those two.

Williamson has averaged 22.4 points per game his season, while McCollum has averaged 18.8. Brandon Ingram will definitely play, and he has been a spark for New Orleans this season.

He is putting up 21.4 points per game this season, with 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable, along with Isaiah Hartenstein, after playing numerous minutes in last night's game. Brunson will do whatever he can to carry the Knicks on his back if he plays, averaging 27.7 points per game this season, but there is only so much he can do.

If Brunson is out for this game, look for the Pelicans to get an easy win. These two teams are extremely similar, but regardless, look for New Orleans to take advantage of and defeat a tired and worn Knicks team.

Josh Hart to put up 4 assists (-280)

Josh Hart has become a major contributor for the Knicks in recent games. He is averaging 3.3 assists per game this season, but has turned it on lately, notching 6 assists in each of his last two games, and averaging 4.4 per game over his last five. As Hart gets more playing time due to the injuries of the other Knicks’ starters, look for Hart to record at least 4 assists (-280) in this game.

Brandon Ingram to put up 3 threes (+450)

Brandon Ingram has been the spark the Pelicans have needed as they make a playoff push this season. He has complimented Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum (when those two are on the court). Ingram is also averaging 21.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season.

While he is not known for being a three-point shooter per se (he is averaging 2 per game over his last five), he is shooting 36.1% from that clip this season. Look for Ingram to put up at least 3 three-pointers in this game, especially if Williamson and McCollum sit as they are currently questionable.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.