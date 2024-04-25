Highlights Officiating hasn't been a major issue in the New Orleans Pelicans' playoff losses.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's coaching adjustments play a key role in their wins.

Green's ability to adjust and prepare his team needs to improve for the Pelicans to succeed.

The New Orleans Pelicans' third-year head coach, Willie Green, was not happy with the officiating in last night's embarrassing 32-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the postgame press conference, Green was asked what he saw about the Pelicans' eight offensive fouls that were called.

His response was this via Pelicans Film Room on X:

"I saw a lot of flopping to be honest with you. A lot of flopping."

Obviously, losing by that significant of a margin can be disgruntling, but Green's insight that the officials and Thunder flopping were a key cog in their 32-point loss shows the Thunder broke the Pelicans' spirit last night.

The Thunder now hold a 2-0 lead in the series heading back to New Orleans, clearly showing that they were prepared for the playoffs despite their team's inexperience.

Officiating Has Not Been a Problem

Officiating has been relatively even so far

Obviously, not every foul call is the same and some calls can be pivotal in teams going on runs or stopping a run. So far in this series, the officiating hasn't had calls that have caused significant events as Green implied with his comment.

Statistically, the officiating has been pretty even between the two teams.

Thunder vs Pelicans free-throws and fouls - Games 1 and 2 Category Game 1 Free Throws Attempted Game 1 Personal Fouls Drawn Game 2 Free Throws Attempted Game 2 Personal Fouls Drawn Oklahoma City Thunder 13 16 20 24 New Orleans Pelicans 9 13 21 19

No referee crew has the power to affect a game where one team loses by 32 points. Despite the Thunder drawing more fouls in both games, it isn't a staggering number that would affect the outcome.

Coaching Was a Big Difference

Mark Daigneault's adjustments were a key difference in Game 2

Mark Daigneault is now in his fourth year coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder, having improved in record in each of those four seasons. He is a candidate for the NBA Coach of the Year this season and for good reason. He also finished second in the award's voting a season ago.

His adjustments in both games at halftime led to them winning the third quarter in each game by six and five points, respectively. His halftime adjustments were big in them winning both contests.

Green, on the other hand, has also improved each of the three seasons he has been head coach of the Pelicans, going from 36 wins to 42 to 49.

A big reason for his success is the health of Zion Williamson, who remained healthy for 70 regular season games this season, marking his career-high. Williamson happened to injure his hamstring in the Pelicans' play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and his return to the playoffs is in question.

Green was able to make adjustments and prepare his team to beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament and make the playoffs.

Game one against the Thunder also showed grit and preparation from Green as the Pelicans only lost by two. His adjustments between games one and two were overshadowed by Daigneault.

The Pelicans clearly miss Williamson and will need some big changes in order to win game three to keep their chance of surviving longer in the playoffs alive.