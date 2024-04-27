Highlights The Pelicans are at risk of being swept after falling to 0-3 in their series against the Thunder.

Offensive struggles and turnovers are hurting the Pelicans' playoffs hopes against the Thunder.

Coach Willie Green has made controversial decisions in search of strategies to balance the series.

Following a close finish in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, there was optimism that not only could the New Orleans Pelicans make this a competitive first-round series, but have a high chance of winning it. The probability had dropped insurmountable as they lost Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 106-85. The Pelicans fell to 0-3 in the series, and despite the undesirable situation, Pelicans head coach, Willie Green had some encouraging words for his team.

After the disappointing loss, Green spoke with the media and remained optimistic about his team's chances of coming back in this series.

"It's not over. Look, we got another game here at home, and we're not going to fix all of our issues tonight... We'll come back tomorrow at practice and go over what we need to and be ready for the next game."

The Pelicans fall into uncharted territory for NBA teams in the postseason. There is no team in the history of the league that has come back from a 3-0 deficit. Despite the unfavorable circumstances New Orleans is now in, Green remains confident in the team's ability to inch their way back into this series by having a one-game-at-a-time mentality.

Offensively, the Pelicans were unlike the team that they were throughout the regular season. They have yet to reach the 100-point threshold in any game this series. The Thunder have been kryptonite to New Orleans' offense dating to the regular season, in which the Pelicans' season-low of 83 points came against Oklahoma City. The physicality that the Thunder have played with has seemed to get in the head of the Pelicans.

Green detailed the struggles that the Pelicans have faced in their offensive production with the media.

"Our guys they fought...The turnovers and just the lack of confidence in shooting the ball when we have open looks that's difficult. It's been difficult to generate points."

New Orleans finished with 20 turnovers, which in a playoff game is going to make it very difficult to win. Without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are limited in the changes they could make to make this series competitive. However, adjustments need to be made in Game 4.

Pelicans Need to Make Adjustments Ahead of Game 4

Thunder are dominating the chess match regarding game plans

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is a candidate for Coach of the Year, and he continues to show it during this series against the Pelicans. Green hasn't been able to battle back against the tactics implemented by Oklahoma City's coaching staff, but will need to do so in Game 4.

Green did experiment with a controversial decision to match the Thunder and play small ball. This resulted in Jonas Valanciunas not playing a single second in the final two-quarters of Game 3. The Lithuanian big man has been one of the saving graces for the Pelicans and a large source of offense when the team is in desperate need of scoring.

Jonas Valanciunas Playoff Stats vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Category Stats PTS 13.0 REB 10.3 FG% 59.3 FT% 77.8

Valanciunas' minutes have decreased each game of this series. He had an outstanding Game 1 performance, finishing with 13 points and 20 rebounds, and followed it with 19 points and seven rebounds in Game 2. Due to his massive weight advantage over the Thunder center, Chet Holmgren, Valanciunas can muscle his way over the post to generate easy opportunities at the rim.

Green was vocal with the media regarding the mindset the Pelicans need to have in terms of adjustments in this series.

"Our mentality is that we have to be willing to take a chance and try some things that maybe we haven't before to see if it can spark us."

This change came in an attempt to force Holmgren to match up against a player who can space the floor, so the paint would be open for better driving opportunities. Holmgren still finished the game with four blocks and was a dominant force in the paint throughout the second half. The Pelicans succumbed to the style of play the Thunder thrived in, and it backfired greatly for New Orleans.

The Pelicans need to figure out a way to utilize the talent they have to their fullest potential. Although, it may be too little too late after falling 0-3. New Orleans will have another opportunity to keep their series alive in Game 4 on Monday, April 29 (time to be determined).