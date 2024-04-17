Highlights Zion Williamson suffered an untimely injury during the Pelicans vs. Lakers game.

Despite scoring 40 points, Williamson was forced to leave the game early.

The Lakers won the game 110-106, as Williamson's absence hindered the Pelicans' comeback.

An untimely injury spoiled the Zion Williamson game that the NBA world had been waiting for.

With three minutes remaining in the New Orleans Pelicans' Play-in Tournament game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Williamson hit a runner in the paint and came up grimacing. As he jogged back down the court, Williamson pointed to the Pelicans bench.

Moments later, as a timeout was called, Williamson walked over the bench, lingered for a moment, then went back to the locker room. Williamson slammed a towel in frustration as he walked back.

Here's video of Williamson's exit:

Williamson had 40 points on 17-of-27 shooting, and was leading a Pelicans comeback.

He did not return to the game, as the Lakers went on to win, 110-106.