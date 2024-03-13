Highlights Zion Williamson has improved significantly in recent games with a better defensive effort.

Williamson's athleticism gives him potential as a defensive playmaker.

His defensive skill includes more than physical abilities - it requires technique, approach, and effort.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has made it to the NBA due to his defensive mastery. Despite his diminutive size at 6-foot-0 and 179 pounds, he's an exemplary on-ball defender, even earning the popular nickname "Grand Theft Alvarado" for his knack of racking up steals.

With all of that being said, the New York native is among the most qualified to assess a player's defensive ability.

On Tuesday, Alvarado would offer up high praise for a player seldom considered to be a plus-defender: the face of the franchise, Zion Williamson. As Jim Eichenhofer of The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast detailed, Alvarado gushed over Williamson's defensive effort after he amassed seven blocks during the team's three-game road trip.

"[Zion's] locked in. He wants to win. He knows how much defense matters to us. He’s doing his part. Everybody else has to do their part." - Jose Alvarado

When Potential Meets Production

Former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson has long been criticized for lackluster defense

Williamson has always had the potential to be a defensive playmaker. His explosiveness is more pronounced vertically than laterally. However, the combination of his size and overall athleticism provided him with great tools at that end.

Yet, the physical components that make up an impact defender are only one-third of the ingredients needed for a player to excel at that end. Technique, the approach that a player takes due to their training and experience, is another third of the formula.

Lastly, a common refrain is that defense is all about effort. While it is untrue that tenacity is all a player needs, intangibles such as competitive fire are the final third of the ingredients needed.

In Williamson's case, he lacked something from all three ingredients.

As previously alluded to, Williamson is regarded as one of the most athletic players in the NBA. However, when guarding out in space, he's often a step too slow when trying to stay in front of his man.

Another issue that has reared its ugly head for Williamson in this area is his poor use of angles when closing out on shooters, which compounds the issue of his relative lack of foot speed. Unable to recover quickly enough to stop his man from foraying deep inside the paint, his teammates are forced to help, and the defense becomes compromised.

Yet, Williamson has also had inconsistent focus and effort at the defensive end. Former Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy was even quoted stating something that aligns well with the situation, as Forbes Sports detailed.

"One of our problems is our guys will beat themselves up on missing shots, missing free throws. But the defensive stuff doesn't get to them the same way. It doesn't bother them the same way." -- Stan Van Gundy

Tracking Zion Williamson's Defensive Progress Games dRTG BPG SPG Team W-L Team Win % First 25 games 114.3 0.3 1.1 14-11 .560 Last 25 games 116.0 0.9 0.8 16-9 .640 Last 10 games 111.3 1.3 0.6 7-3 .700 Last 3 games 101.3 2.3 1.0 3-0 1.000

All of this has made his recent defensive performance admirable. Of course, the Pelicans putting the ball in his hands more on offense could be playing a part in him being more engaged defensively.

If so, he wouldn't be the first player, nor will he be the last.

Nonetheless, no matter the impetus behind the change, Williamson has been taking it upon himself to simply do what it takes to win throughout the season.

Right now, in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and beyond, what it will take is for Williamson to be a true two-way playmaker. Having improved his effort and the angles that he takes, he's not only a better on-ball defender, but a constant threat as a weakside shot-blocker defender as well. That alone won't cement the Pelicans as a playoff team or ensure that they make it deep into the postseason.

However, it makes New Orleans a considerably more formidable opponent.