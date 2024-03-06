Highlights Zion Williamson officially stated that he will join the dunk contest if he makes the NBA All-Star Game.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson dropped a huge bomb announcing that he will participate in the dunk contest if he makes the NBA All-Star team.

Following the Pelicans' thrashing of the Toronto Raptors by a score of 139-98, Williamson took to the podium and made the long-awaited commitment. He finished with 16 points in only 26 minutes of action against the Raptors while displaying a series of high-flying dunks.

The question was posed to Williamson about whether he may ever bring his talents to the dunk contest. The former Duke Blue Devil then provided an ultimatum to the league.

"If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the dunk contest. But if I'm not, I'm not doing it." - Zion Williamson

Williamson has been named to the All-Star team twice in his career, earning selections during his sophomore year and last season. Despite having one of the most durable seasons of his career, Williamson wasn't chosen as a member of the All-Star team this year, nor was any other Pelican.

New Orleans currently sits as the fifth seed and remains the only team in the top five of the Western Conference to not have an All-Star representative.

The dunk contest has been losing the spark it once had throughout the years. It took Mac McClung, standout G League guard, to bring some excitement back to the contest.

Although Jaylen Brown was an All-Star who competed in the event a month ago. Williamson would be a much-needed breath of fresh air to bring life back to the once-glorified event of All-Star weekend.