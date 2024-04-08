Highlights Zion Williamson's stellar performance helped the Pelicans secure a crucial victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Williamson showcased his two-way impact with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks in the game.

Zion has elevated his game significantly over the past month, aiming to secure a playoff berth for the Pelicans.

In one of the most important games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, Zion Williamson stepped up when his team needed him the most. With their crucial 113-105 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Pelicans now share an identical 46-32 record with the team they just beat.

Though Phoenix still holds the tie-breaker over New Orleans for winning the season series, this at least gave the Pelicans a better chance to secure one of the six outright playoff berths in the West with four games remaining in their respective campaigns.

'He Was Everywhere:' Green Lauds Williamson's Performance vs. Phoenix

The Pelicans star played a complete game on Sunday

Williamson played arguably one of the best games of his young career, considering the circumstances and what is at stake for his team at this juncture of the season. Pelicans head coach Willie Green believes this performance on Sunday makes the short list.

Asked to expound Williamson's two-way impact against the Suns, Green admitted that Zion's efforts carried them to the win.

"He has been getting better and better defensively... He was everywhere. He was guarding the ball. He was blocking shots, coming up with big time offensive rebounds, attacking the basket, making his freethrows... Incredible performance. He carried us." - Willie Green

Williamson was definitely everywhere as he played an all-around, two-way performance in New Orleans' resilient win over Phoenix. He scored 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field, and connected on all but one of his eight attempts from the freethrow line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, including three on the offensive end, dished out seven dimes, and swatted a career-high five blocks in 39 minutes of action.

He made several clutch plays on both ends of the floor down the stretch to secure the win for the Pels. Three of Williamson's blocks came in the fourth quarter, including this insane volleyball spike on Kevin Durant's layup attempt late in the period.

He also came through on the offensive end as he put the final nail in the coffin with a game-clinching layup with less than 30 seconds remaining to put the Pelicans up by six.

Zion Williamson Is Playing at a Different Level

Took in-season tournament experience personally

Williamson has been playing on another level over the past month and has certainly stepped up his game since getting embarrassed at the In-Season Tournament, where he put up a dud performance against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

He seemed to have taken that experience to heart and has locked in and committed to staying in tip-top condition to be the best version of himself for the Pelicans.

Over his last 15 outings, in particular, Williamson is averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 assists, while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.

The Pelicans are still in contention to secure the 6th and final outright playoff berth in the Western Conference. The road will be difficult, as three of their final four games will be on the road. Likewise, three of them will come against three teams who are jockeying for play-in positioning — the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.