Highlights Matteo Guendouzi was sent off for Lazio in a chaotic defeat against AC Milan.

The former Arsenal midfielder was the third Lazio player to be given his marching orders in a hectic affair.

AC Milan's victory moves them closer to Juventus, while Lazio remain stuck in mid-table mediocrity in Serie A.

Matteo Guendouzi was one of three Lazio players to be dismissed in a chaotic 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in Serie A. Noah Okafor, who was signed from RB Salzburg in the summer, scored the only goal of the game as the home team lost their cool in the final moments.

The result saw AC Milan move to within one point of Juventus in second place in the league table, while solidifying their third spot. Lazio, on the other hand, remain firmly in mid-table, as Mauricio Sarri's men stay in ninth place.

With a Champions League round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on the horizon, the Italian side will hope to see an upturn in from very soon. However, this was Milan's day as Okafor struck in the 88th minute to hand his side all three points.

Having already been down to 10 men for the majority of the second half, the Lazio players lost their heads towards the end of the match and saw a further two men head for an early shower.

Matteo Guendouzi sent off amid late controversy

The midfielder was the third player to be sent off

Left-back Luca Pellegrini was the first Lazio player to be dismissed after being shown two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes. It took just over 30 minutes from the moment the defender was given his marching orders until the away side were able to make their extra man advantage count.

With a significant chunk of added time at the end of the game, any feint hopes of the home side rescuing a point at the Olimpico Stadium vanished when Adam Marusic also saw red for a push on Rafael Leao.

Things went from bad to worse for Sarri's team as they were reduced to eight men in the 96th minute as Guendouzi lost his head. The former Arsenal midfielder was held back by Christian Pulisic before reacting angrily and shoving the ex-Chelsea forward to the ground.

The 24-year-old looked stunned, feeling he had been fouled first. However, this didn't cancel out the fact the Frenchman reacted to Pulisic's foul and the referee stuck to his decision. The final whistle came shortly after Guendouzi was shown the red card. It was a day to forget for Sarri and co.

What next for both teams

European games await

AC Milan may have been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stages, but the Rossoneri are still active in the Europa League after brushing Rennes aside in the last round. Slavia Prague are the next hurdle for the Italian giants to get over if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

Lazio, despite their poor league position, are still very much alive in the premier European competition. A Ciro Immobile penalty was enough for the Serie A outfit to head into their second leg tie against Bayern Munich with a 1-0 advantage. It will be a trip to the Allianz Arena, making life difficult to hold onto their lead, but the German side aren't exactly in the best form either.