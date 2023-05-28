Most clubs have a player who has stayed with them for many years, sticking with them through thick and thin.

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is celebrating becoming a Premier League player; a fantastic achievement for any club vying for promotion, but for Mpanzu, it's even more impressive.

The midfielder told Sky Sports yesterday evening after a dramatic penalty shootout in the Championship playoff final: "I feel like I've completed football."

The story of Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Having joined the Hatters in the Conference in 2013, he's been with them ever since, racking up 322 appearances on his way to England's top flight.

Mpanzu has become the first player to achieve this feat with the same club, and his story perhaps has parallels to Luton.

He was written off by West Ham, making a single appearance in the fourth round of the League Cup away at Burnley. West Ham's manager at the time Sam Allardyce praised his performance after the game, but it wasn't enough to keep him at the club.

Little did Mpanzu know the journey that lay ahead of him to get to the Premier League.

He made his Luton debut against Staines Town in the FA Trophy. He was awarded Man of the Match in the replay as Luton won 2-0.

His rise up the leagues with the Hatters is something of a fairytale. We've seen the likes of Jamie Vardy, Dan Burn, and Lewis Dunk shine in the Premier League after being in the lower divisions for many years, but Mpanzu has taken it to a whole new level. To remain at a club for over 10 years in an age when there's not much loyalty in football is an achievement in itself.

Luton Town are Premier League

Luton clinched their place in the Premier League against Coventry City, another side who have had their own troubles in recent years.

After 120 minutes and the scores level at 1-1, a place in the Premier League was to be decided by a penalty shootout. All 10 penalties were exquisite, a lesson in how to take a perfect penalty. Coventry's Fankaty Dabo, however, was the unfortunate player to shoulder the burden of missing from the spot. Cue the contrast in emotions, elation for Luton and despair for Coventry.

Videos: Mpanzu's post-match interview

Mpanzu and his teammates will deservedly celebrate over the coming days and possibly even weeks!

They will then turn their attention to the thought of playing against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

This is an incredible story in the world of football. Mpanzu and Luton deserve all the plaudits they receive. Next stop, the Premier League.