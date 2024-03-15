Highlights Lautaro Martinez's penalty miss can be explained by the penalty spot moving, causing him to hit the ball over the crossbar.

Rio Ferdinand believed Martinez was nervous even before taking the shot during the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan game.

Jan Oblak also saved two penalties in the Champions League knockout fixture.

It was a thrilling week in the Champions League as not one but two last 16 ties ended up being settled on penalties. First, Arsenal overcame Porto at the Emirates with David Raya the hero, saving two spot-kicks. The following day, Atletico Madrid played out a thrilling encounter with Inter Milan.

The first leg – which took place at the San Siro in Italy – had seen Inter come away with a 1-0 win. Just 33 minutes into the second leg, they looked to have one foot in the quarters already as Federico Dimarco opened the scoring to make it 2-0 on aggregate.

Regular Atletico hero Antoine Griezmann came to the home team's rescue just two minutes later as he pulled one back for his team and then in the 87th minute Memphis Depay struck an equaliser.

Martinez's Miss Explained

Penalty Spot Moves as Inter Ace Strikes the Ball

Neither team could steal the win in extra-time and so the fixture went to penalties. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak did his job, saving penalties from Alexis Sanchez and Davy Klaassen and with Diego Simeone's men holding their nerve from 12 yards, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez had to score his side's fourth spot kick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal vs Porto was the first time a Champions League knockout fixture had gone to a penalty shootout since the 2015/16 final when Real Madrid beat Atletico.

Unfortunately for the Argentine, however, he appeared to completely lose his cool as he blasted the ball way over the bar. Footage of the miss has since emerged online and it goes someway to explaining what went so wrong.

As you can see in the clip TNT Sports below, the penalty spot appears to move under the weight of Martinez' standing foot when he plants it before striking the ball. As a result, it pops up slightly, meaning he gets slightly underneath the ball when hitting it – consequentially blasting his effort way over the crossbar. The video also shows it moved for Klaassen's miss as well, although the Dutchman managed to still hit the target.

Rio Ferdinand Claims Martinez Was Nervous

"His legs have gone"

The footage above explains why Martinez's shot sailed so far over the crossbar but there is no guarantee he would have scored anyway. Pundit Rio Ferdinand seemed to be certain that the 26-year-old was going to miss either way, telling TNT Sports:

“As he was walking up, I saw he tried to keep the ball up and just flick the ball up into his hands. But he fumbled it as he was doing it. And I was going ‘oh my god, he can’t keep the ball up, he’s nervous! Oh, he’s gone. His legs have gone.’ "He puts the ball down and from that point on, I wasn’t confident about it. I said he’d miss. He looks back at the actual penalty spot as well. He’s on a carpet!"

Ferdinand may well claim the Metropolitano Stadium turf was a "carpet" but perhaps a rug would be a fairer description as the pitch gave way underneath Martinez's feet. And while the former Manchester United defender can say in hindsight that he knew the Inter star would miss, he's got nothing on Thierry Henry.

After all, when watching the Arsenal shootout against Porto, the French footballing legend was so sure that Galeno would miss his penalty, he didn't even bother watching it. Instead, he simply and accurately stated "he misses" as he walked away moments before Raya saved the shot.