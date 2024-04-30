Highlights The Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship Game in 2023.

The Lions signed Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown to record-breaking contract extensions.

Detroit addressed one of its biggest needs with back-to-back cornerbacks selected to start the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions were on the verge of doing what seemed unthinkable: making it to the Super Bowl.

Leading 24-7 against the San Francisco 49ers at halftime of the NFC Championship Game, the Lions cracked under the pressure and lost, 34-31, and were left with an offseason of regret.

It's something arguably their best player, NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell, has now had months to stew on and also look to the future. The Lions made Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history in April 2024 with a 4-year, $112 million contract extension with $85 million in guaranteed money.

It was part of a massive spending spree by the Lions. The same day Sewell agreed to his deal, the Lions signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with an NFL record for wide receivers of $77 million in guaranteed money.

Sewell alluded to the fact that maintaining the team's weapons and continuing to improve is key in their hunt for the Lombardi Trophy (via NFL:).

We need it all. I had a conversation with (Amon Ra St. Brown) after we found out that we were getting the contracts and going to sign, that's our goal is to host that trophy at the end of the day and to just do that. Just to win, bro. There's nothing else to it. All those individual accolades don't mean nothing. I want the big boy and I want it now.

Detroit Poised To Contend Again in 2024

The Lions addressed several positions of need in the draft

The Lions had arguably the greatest season in their modern history — the Super Bowl era — in 2023.

To recap, the Lions won an NFC North Division title for the first time and won a playoff game for the first time since 1991, when Barry Sanders led them to a loss in the NFC Championship Game.

The future is bright for the Lions with a young group of stars led by Sewell, St. Brown, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, along with a veteran quarterback in Jared Goff. Sewell was the No. 7 overall pick out of Oregon in 2021 and made his first NFL All-Pro Team in 2023. He's already a two-time Pro Bowler as well.

The Lions addressed perhaps their biggest position of need — cornerback — by taking corners with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL draft, which was held in Detroit and broke the previous attendance record with over 750,000 fans over three days. Detroit selected Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first round (No. 14 overall) and Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round (No. 61 overall).

The Lions might already have a breakout star at safety with 2022 second-round pick Brian Branch, who had 74 tackles, 13 passes defended, three interceptions, and one forced fumble as a rookie in 2023.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.