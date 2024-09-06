Graham Smyth believes "people are sleeping on" Leeds United star Joel Piroe this season after the club failed to sign a number ten in the summer transfer window.

The Whites were in the market to bolster the attacking midfield position after losing both Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Premier League clubs, but failed with moves for Roland Sallai and Gustavo Hamer which has left Daniel Farke short.

So far this season Dutch forward Piroe and American international Brendan Aaronson have featured in that role to mixed results, and it has led to fans bemoaning the lack of decisiveness in the transfer window to fill such a key position.

Smyth Backs Piroe to Shine as No.10

"He's gonna score goals"

Piroe was a key member of the Leeds squad that reached the playoff final last season after completing a £10million move from Swansea scoring 14 times in the Championship, a number only bettered by Player of the Year Summerville by anyone at Elland Road.

However, he found himself on the bench towards the end of the season despite his reported £15,000-per-week wages, and has failed to adapt to the number ten role that Farke has used him in most often, which saw the Whites make a £13million bid for Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer and hold talks about a deal for Freiburg star Sallai.

While neither of those deals materialised, Piroe remained at Elland Road despite talk of him being part of a deal to sign Hamer - which Leeds firmly denied - and Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth has backed him to shine while speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

"Joel Piroe, who I think a lot of people are kind of sleeping on. Because he's not really the 10, and he's not quite the nine. "He described himself on Saturday afternoon, we interviewed him in the tunnel, and he described himself as a nine and a half, and he described Brendan [Aaronson] as a 10 and a half.So he was saying they're both very, very different for that position, that 10 position, if they play it. "But his finishing ability is such that if, if you put him in positions like that, he's gonna score you quite a lot of goals. He got double figures last season. They should have they should have enough [for automatic promotion]."

So far this season Piroe has started just one game in the Championship but has appeared as a substitute in every other game, registering one goal and one assist in 104 minutes of action.

Leeds are currently unbeaten through four games in the league this season with two wins and two draws and sit in fourth place, but they have crashed out of the League Cup after suffering a crushing defeat to rivals Middlesbrough.

Leeds United Eye Patrick Bamford Renewal

Another forward who didn't leave Elland Road this summer was Patrick Bamford, and while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the 49ers are considering handing him a new contract.

The 31-year-old is happy to stay at the club and has never considered leaving, despite speculation around his future. So far this season he has lost his place in the starting lineup to youngster Mateo Joseph, but Bamford's experience is considered vital to the promotion push and he could be offered a new deal by the board as a priority if he can prove his fitness after an injury-hit few years.