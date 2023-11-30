Considering the amount of bad blood between CM Punk and WWE, dating back to his controversial exit in 2014, it's understandable that he managed to burn quite a number of bridges during his absence. His time in AEW only further showed the tension that having him within your company can cause backstage.

The feeling among some fans was while his return to WWE would be one of the biggest moves in professional wrestling history, there wouldn't be too many wrestlers within the company pleased to see him back. That was only further exemplified when Seth Rollins essentially threw a tantrum on air following the 'Voice of the Voiceless' shock entrance during the closing moments of Survivor Series 2023, although this was later revealed to be a work and not legitimate.

Immediately after his return, talk began surfacing online about how WWE's personnel would deal with Punk and whether his return would cause backstage drama, and now the general feeling from the roster has been revealed.

People within WWE are excited to see CM Punk back

During his return promo on Monday Night Raw, Punk revealed that the reception backstage to his return was more positive than negative and while that could have been something he simply said for the cameras, recent reports have revealed it's actually the truth. According to PWTorch, the atmosphere on Raw was a good one and the 'Best in the World' interacted with numerous stars backstage, receiving warm welcomes from them all.

The site also revealed that Punk himself was on his best behaviour and approached everyone in a warm, friendly manner. After the turmoil he had backstage in AEW towards the end of his run, it's no surprise that he wants to get off to a positive start in his return to WWE and with the bridges he's previously burnt, it makes sense that he's trying his best. Hopefully, this is the start of a much healthier, happier relationship with the company.

WWE and CM Punk are both aware of the potential issues that could come up in the future though, it has been claimed. According to reports, talent believe that Punk has a 'behaviour clause' inserted in his WWE deal, and while the specifics aren't clear, many believe it gives the company the ability to fire the ex-AEW star if there are backstage issues.

CM Punk doesn't have the best reputation within wrestling

After walking out on WWE a decade ago, and throwing shade at the company publicly numerous times over the years, Punk wasn't exactly held in the highest of esteem with talent still in the promotion. Coupled with the stories of his backstage antics in AEW, and his clashes with the Elite and Jack Perry, it's understandable that there might have been some talent in WWE that were quite skeptical about him returning.

Despite all that, few people are able to generate a reaction from fans quite like CM Punk, and it seems like Triple H saw the value that his newest signing could bring and decided that outweighed the risk of something going wrong, hence why he agreed to let him return at Survivor Series.

That's why it was vital for Punk to make a strong first impression now that he's back in WWE and, hopefully, this is a sign that he's actually determined to make things work this time around. Make no mistake about it, at his best, there are few people in wrestling quite as entertaining or as popular him. If Punk can maintain a solid relationship with WWE and avoid any backstage controversy, his rehiring could be one of the biggest bits of business that the company has done in several decades.

We cannot wait to see what the future holds for Punk now that he's back with the company, and we can only hope it's much better than his ill-fated run with AEW.