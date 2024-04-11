Highlights Cody Brundage fights Bo Nickal at the wildly-anticipated UFC 300 event Saturday in Las Vegas.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, Brundage said he aims to derail the hype train by facing Nickal now, and not in years to come.

Brundage even dismissed Nickal by saying people revere him too much as MMA's Jesus Christ.

LAS VEGAS — UFC 300 takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and there are a slew of incredible fights.

From top to bottom, there are huge match-ups with major implications and story-lines. One of the more intriguing bouts on the card — Cody Brundage versus Bo Nickal — gets the pay-per-view portion of the event going.

Brundage, who is a massive underdog, takes on one of the sport's greatest prospects in Nickal.

But, speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters at the UFC Apex on Wednesday, Brundage seemingly refused to put Nickal on a pedestal before he competes against the elite grappler.

Better Now Than Never

Brundage is realistic when saying he must catch Nickal now, and not in a few years

Nickal is in a premiere slot on one of the biggest events in combat sports history, but he is only a few fights into his professional fighting career, and is still a few more fights away from competing against ranked guys.

The Penn State alumni has looked very sharp in his first two UFC outings, and looks to remain dominant on Saturday.

Brundage, though, believes that he can derail the hype train.

"I like the match-up with Bo, I have said this before — I think catching him now is better than catching him in two to three years. He’s very green, he has a lot of unknowns. I do feel like [past opponents] were just happy to be there. I definitely don’t have that mindset. And I bring things to the table that his other opponents haven’t — I’m here to win."

Brundage acknowledges that Nickal is supremely confident, but says that he hasn’t faced a real challenge yet. The Factory X product started training for this fight back in December, and hopes to take Nickal down a peg, or two.

"He’s a very confident guy, I feel like that’s one of his superpowers. His confidence is untouchable and so you don’t know what you don’t know. The guy has never been hit in the face. Fighting is fun when you’re running through everybody, but it’s a little different when you’re the nail, and he doesn’t even know how he’d react to that."

Read more: Jamahal Hill Isn't Afraid of Alex Pereira Ahead of UFC 300

Holy War

Brundage isn’t scared of Nickal, and makes wild statement

MMA has had some of the wildest trash talkers in UFC history.

Some fighters like Conor McGregor or Chael Sonnen have perfected the craft of mental warfare and selling a fight, but others like Colby Covington and Sean Strickland have flown very close to the sun.

Brundage continued:

"The odds are what they are, but sometimes it’s just more a narrative of what people think, because at the end of the day, Bo Nickal’s never been hit. So for him to be that kinda favorite seems kinda insane to me. Obviously, I’m a little biased. Seems pretty wild, I know people think he’s like the second coming of Jesus Christ in MMA. I just don’t see it."

The +1100 betting underdog Brundage sparked a response from the wrestling phenom having brought up a figure of his faith in jest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters Wednesday, Nickal said: