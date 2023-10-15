Highlights Raw potentially moving from Monday nights has caused concern among WWE staff and talent who prefer the show to stay in its current spot.

The long-standing history of Raw on Monday nights has made it feel like an American institution and a fixture in pop culture.

The final decision on whether Raw moves or stays on Mondays will be made by the higher-ups, and the comments from staff and talent may not have a significant impact.

Following Endeavour's takeover of WWE, a lot is about to change within the company. The new-look regime will want to model the promotion in their own image and change things as they see fit. One potential thing that might be changing in the future is Raw, but more specifically, the night on which it airs.

During the recent Bloomberg Screentime Conference, Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel revealed that the company was open to the possibility of moving Raw from Monday nights in the future and relocating to a different day of the week if the opportunity offered itself.

It would be a massive change to the schedule as Raw has held onto their spot on a Monday evening for over 30 years now. Fans have grown accustomed to seeing it take place on that night, and it will be a huge change if it moves to a different day.

How long has Raw been on Monday nights?

With such a big revelation and the possibility of such a massive change to WWE's scheduling, it was only natural that the staff within the company would wind up feeling a certain type of way about it and their thoughts have been revealed.

First airing in January 1993, Raw has been a firm fixture on Monday night television for over three decades and there haven't been too many instances when it's taken place on another night. There have been rare times, though, such as Thursday Raw Thursday in February 1997.

It's a staple of Monday nights now and fans have grown accustomed to tuning into the programme every week at the same time on the same day and seeing the likes of John Cena and Triple H.

Switching things up at this point would be drastic and would likely see the show's viewership numbers take a serious dip at first. Raw has been WWE's flagship show for 30 years, so changing things up in such a way would be massive and naturally, the company's personnel have their own opinions, and they've been revealed.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

How do WWE staff feel about Raw potentially moving from Mondays?

With the recent comment by Emanuel, WWE's staff weren't afraid to reveal how they're feeling about Raw potentially moving nights and WrestleVotes has revealed exactly what has been said, stating that WWE staff, wrestlers and the rest of the talent would rather the show remain in its current spot.

Regarding the rumors of RAW moving nights, Endeavor is definitely open to it, which they have stated. I can say from a backstage (off camera) standpoint, there are tons of people who want RAW to continue on Mondays as is. Time will tell.

They believe Raw is an American institution and its place on Monday nights feels like a firm fixture in pop culture right now. Moving it could spell trouble, but the decision will ultimately come down to the higher-ups and not those towards the lower end of the company.

History of Monday Night Raw Stats Debut January 11, 1993 Number of episodes 1542

There's nothing set in stone right now, so there's a very good chance the comments may not mean too much in the end and Raw could very well stay on Monday nights and hold onto its trusty schedule, but it could also very well move to a different day. Imagine it going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on a Wednesday.