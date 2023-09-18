Highlights Pep Guardiola has spent over €2bn on transfer fees during his managerial career, making him the most expensive manager in football history.

Despite his big spending, Guardiola has also shown a commitment to developing young players, with players like Gerard Piqué and Phil Foden making their debuts under him.

Some of Guardiola's signings, like Thiago Alcántara and Brahim Diaz, have experienced ups and downs in their careers since leaving Guardiola's teams.

Pep Guardiola has become of the most recognisable football managers, having one almost everything there is on offer with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and now Manchester City. Behind his trio of illustrious stints have been some of the modern game’s brightest players to grace the pitch, most notably Lionel Messi, and it's therefore no surprise he's held in such a high regard.

No manager in football history has made the most of the transfer window being open for business having spent north of €2bn on transfer fees during his managerial stint, though his eye-catching outlay stretches out over the entirety of his time at the helm, despite four of his five most expensive signings coming during his time at the English behemoths.

Pep Guardiola's most expensive signings (Per Transfermarkt) Fee (€) Jack Grealish (Manchester City) €117.5m Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) €90m Rúben Dias (Manchester City) €71.6m Rodri (Manchester City) €70m Zlatan Ibrahimović (Barcelona) €69.5m

But placing his trust in youth prospects has always been an integral part of his managerial blueprint, with Gerard Piqué, Phil Foden and Sergio Busquets – to name a few - being handed their maiden games by the Spanish mastermind. It just goes to show that investing time, resource and effort in youth can be rewarding. So, GIVEMESPORT have picked out 12 players awarded debuts by Guardiola and have done some digging to find what they're up to nowadays. Let's get stuck in.

Gerard Piqué

The Spanish centre-back has done pretty well for himself, hasn't he? After announcing his retirement in 2022, Pique played his eye-watering 616th appearance for the Spanish behemoths and hung up his boots having won all there is to win. Following a stint at Manchester United, Guardiola welcomed a homecoming for the decorated defender and he - obviously - continued to do great things. His partnership with Carles Puyol will go down as one of the most feared of their time. Nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, one Premier League triumph and a World Cup to put the icing on the cake. That's what you call an impressive CV.

Thiago Alcantara

His career may have taken a bit of a step back since his move to Liverpool but during his time at Bayern Munich, Thiago was ever known for his effortless passing, nimble movement and his ability to pluck a moment of magic out of thin air. Guardiola's initial plans were for him to replace the outgoing Xavi, with the Spaniard's midfield mobility a main attributor to the boss' choice. Some say he was sold too early to Bayern Munich in 2013 but his time in Bavaria will be looked back on fondly.

Brahim Diaz

Diaz's senior debut came in late September as he replaced Kelechi Iheanacho as City saw out a 1-0 League Cup triumph away at Swansea City. At the time, the Spaniard was not even able to buy a pint in the UK. He was that young. Diaz, now 24, played another 14 times for the club before being shipped off to Real Madrid. A three-season loan spell at AC Milan beckoned, and he shone in his 124-game period in the Italian capital, though has now returned to Madrid to ply his trade.

Sergio Busquets

A true masterstroke from the Spaniard or was it just Busquet’s undeniable talent oozing through at such a young age? Probably a mixture of both. Across his time in Catalonia, he became one of the club’s most decorated players. Performing as the fulcrum of one of the best footballing sides to ever exist is a tall order, though the Spaniard made it look far too easy for our liking. What a special talent. Busquets viewed the past summer window as a chance to wind down his career at Inter Miami, while the prospect of linking up with long-term friend Messi over in the radiant American sunshine was also an attractive option.

Marc Muniesa

Ah, Marc Muniesa. The La Masia prodigy who was in line to supersede the ever-reliable Carles Puyol. High expectations were asked of the centre-half as he waltzed onto the Barcelona scene in 2011/12; but due to an unforeseen ACL injury, things never exactly worked out. A move to Stoke City beckoned in 2013, before joining Spanish side Girona in 2018 after a promising one-season long spell. Now 31 and earning his corn at Lyngby BK in Denmark’s first tier, we’ll never know whether the seven-cap Spain Under-21 international had what it took to be Puyol’s worthy successor.

Phil Foden

Not much needs to be said, does it? Foden has become one of the latest stars to be taken under Guardiola's wing, and it just goes to show that persistence with youth can pay off. The 23-year-old, who is capable of playing in a plethora of attacking roles, has plundered 224 games for his Premier League employers and notched a respectable 60 goals in that sequence. He rose to prominence through Manchester City's academy ranks and once he got his shot at senior action, he made sure to cement his place under Guardiola's watch. And the duo have not looked back since.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The defender was given his first shot in the senior Manchester City side aged 17, seven months and 25 days as they brushed past Preston in a League Cup fixture. Currently on loan at Southampton, Guardiola seems tentative to cash-in on the services of 21-year-old Harwood-Bellis, given he has been given countless loan spells to earn senior experience. Competition for places at the Etihad are at an all-time high as things stand, and the young Englishman is far from the forefront of Guardiola’s plans.

Xavi Torres

Torres has become somewhat of a journeyman across his career, though he is currently without a club. The now 36-year-old was granted his first game in Barcelona colours by Guardiola in the 2009/10 campaign, but it's not unfair to say he was relatively underwhelming. Guardiola failed to see the hype and restricted the central midfielder to just two outings for the club before sending him on his way to play for a plethora of clubs. As he attempted to stay in La liga, Torres played for the likes of Malaga, Levante, Getafa, Real Betis, Elche and Sporting Gijon. Perth Glory has also been home to his services, too, as he enjoyed a four-goal stint in 24 games. The veteran Spanish midfielder never rose to the heights he was destined to achieve but has still managed to play out a modest career.

Liam Delap

Most commonly known for being the offspring of long throw specialist Rory Delap, he also has a bright future ahead of him. Guardiola has put his trust in the 20-year-old on six separate occasions now with his first coming against Bournemouth in a 2-1 League Cup win at the back end of 2020. Similarly to Hardwood-Bellis, Delap is enjoying loan stints elsewhere in a bid to up his senior minutes. Currently at Hull City, Preston and Stoke have also homed the youngster in previous campaigns.

Rico Lewis

To make your mark on this Guardiola-led Manchester City outfit, you must have that something special. And his manager must have noticed that in order to hand him his professional bow. By trade, Lewis is a full-back but has expertly picked up the knack to perform Guardiola’s all-important inverted full-back role which sees either of his wide defenders venture into central midfielder. Off the back of his impressive form for the Under-18s, whilst captaining the side, the left-back made his senior bow aged 17 years, eight months and 23 days as he was introduced off the bench against Bournemouth in late 2022. Lewis became a record-breaker just months later by becoming the youngest player to score on his Champions League debut. What a player Guardiola has at his disposal.

Rico Lewis - Manchester City statistics Team Games Goals Assists Senior team 25 1 0 Under 21 10 1 0 Under 18 29 3 2 UEFA Under 19 6 1 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Gerard Deulofeu

Formerly of Everton and now at flying under the radar at Udinese, many will forget the four-cap Spain international’s stint in the fabled Barcelona strip, courtesy of Guardiola. It's probably because he only enjoyed 23 games while at the Nou Camp before exploring pastures new elsewhere, with just two of those coming under Guardiola. The La Masia prospect was a regular under Luis Enrique for Barça B as a ripe 16-year-old and was sprung into first team proceedings at just 17 years, seven months and 16 days old as second-half substitute 12 years ago. He left the club for good in 2018, but was back and forth to Barcelona for a while before and so, struggled to find his feet at whichever club he was at.

Romeo Lavia

You may find yourself scratching your head and racking your brains as you attempt to picture Lavia in a Manchester City shirt. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Belgian, instead, made himself a household name during his stint on the south coast with Southampton, though their relegation-worthy campaign in 2022/23 meant the coveted youngster upped and left for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were also keen on his services, too, but were just pipped by the west Londoners. Since his switch, the 19-year-old is yet to feature, despite costing a hefty amount.

