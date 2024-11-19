Pep Guardiola has agreed to a one-year extension as Manchester City manager with the option of an additional year, keeping him at the club until June 2026, according to a report from The Athletic.

With the 53-year-old's original contract set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, there were plenty of murmurs over whether he'd extend his stay after winning his sixth Premier League title last term, two points ahead of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola has amassed a points per match rate of 2.33 across his 490-match stewardship of Manchester City.

Previous reports had suggested that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss could leave alongside director of football Txiki Begiristain, whose departure was confirmed by the club in October.

However, The Athletic's Sam Lee has reported that Guardiola has agreed fresh terms, a new one-year contract with the option of an additional year, with an official announcement expected in the next couple of days.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester City top brass were confident in retaining the services of Guardiola, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest attacking managers in football history, and that they never spoke to prospective replacements.

Appointed at the helm of the Etihad Stadium-based outfit back in 2016, he has picked up a grand total of 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the solitary Champions League, the club's first of its kind, at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

As things stand, 11 games into the 2024/25 Premier League season, the one-time Champions League winners are sitting five points behind table-topping Liverpool with them feeling the absence of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

Related 20 Greatest Managers in Premier League History Ranked The Premier League's greatest managers of all time have been ranked in order.

Looking to get back to winning ways after losing four games in a row across all competitions, the first time since Guardiola arrived from Bayern Munich, the club will return to domestic action following the end of the international break by welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad on Saturday.